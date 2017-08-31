News
LG V30 will launch September 21 in South Korea followed by North American markets

Aug 31, 2017

3:00 AM EDT

LG has unveiled its latest premium phablet, the V30, at IFA Berlin and announced that the device will become available in South Korea starting September 21st.

Following the South Korean release, LG notes that the phone will become available in “key markets” in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The handset will only be available with 64GB of internal memory in Cloud Silver. Canadian pricing and more specific availability details have not yet been confirmed.

Keep your eyes tuned to MobileSyrup for more details on the device’s forthcoming arrival in Canada in the near future.

LG’s new high-end phablet features a dual-camera setup with a f/1.6 aperture, glass ‘Crystal Clear Lens,’ an OLED display and Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Check out our full hands-on with the device here.

