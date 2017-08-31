New seasons of Transparent and One Mississippi are coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September

Resources
Canadians will soon have access to new seasons to two Prime Video Original hit series, One Mississippi and Transparent later this September.

Season two of One Mississippi premieres September 8th on the streaming service. The series features Tig Notaro, John Rothman and Noah Harpster, who will reprise their roles as a family living in their family home in Mississippi.

This season will showcase new relationships, new beginnings and though Tig will resume her radio career with her producer  Kate, she is offered a new job opportunity in New Orleans which comes with more reach for her idealism.

Season four of Transparent will premiere on September 22nd for us Canadian viewers. This season of Transparent takes its characters through a spiritual and political journey and will reveal more family history.

Maura, also known as “Mapa” travels to Israel to speak at a conference before stumbling upon a discovery. Before long the whole family joins Maura in Israel and will go their separate ways to go and find themselves.

Transparent stars Jeffrey Tambor, Gabby Hoffman, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Judith Light, and focuses on the female-to-male transition of Maura, played by Tambor.

Movies like The Tick, Last Tycoon and Catastrophe, along with shows like Mr. Robot, Fear of the Walking Dead and Roseanne have all recently joined the streaming service.

Additionally, though the show Community is leaving Netflix, all six seasons have recently joined Prime Video.

