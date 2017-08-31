Motorola announces Moto X4 with rear dual-camera setup

The resurrection of the X series of Moto devices has finally come to fruition. Lenovo’s Motorola has announced the Moto X4, the successor to the last Moto X device, the Moto X Play.
The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Additionally, it includes a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 508 GPU.
We don’t know if the device will be available in Canada yet, but depending on the region, the smartphone stocks 3GB or 4GB of RAM and includes 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage.
The Moto X4 also has a dual camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and one 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and an 120-degree wide angle field of view.
The X4 should take decent Instagram-worthy photos, as well, since the selfie shooter has a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and a selfie flash.
The handset also features IP68-certified water and dust resistance, a front-facing fingerprint sensor and comes in Sterling Blue and Super Black.
According to a Motorola spokesperson “we have no announcement regarding Moto X4 coming to Canada at this time.” This means its likely that the device will not be coming to Canada, at least, not for now.
Source: Motorola
Update:31/08/2017: The article has been updated to reflect that Motorola Canada has no announcement about the Moto X4.
