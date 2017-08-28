News
Sony permanently cuts the price of the PlayStation VR Worlds bundle to $579 in Canada

Sony has announced that it is dropping the price of the PlayStation VR in the U.S. and Canada.

The PlayStation VR Worlds Bundle, which includes the PS Camera (required for a PS4 console to run the VR headset), optional PS Move controllers and PlayStation VR Worlds game, will now be offered at a new lower price of $579.99 CAD, compared to the previous cost of $699.99 CAD.

Meanwhile, Sony will also offer a base PS VR bundle that includes the PS Camera, an accessory that was previously sold separately for $74.99. The standard, headset-only edition typically goes for $549.99 CAD, but the new bundle includes both the headset and the Camera at a lowered price of $499.99.

It’s worth noting that on their own, the PS VR Worlds game regularly costs $29.99 and the PS Move controllers regularly cost $129.99, totalling $160. The Move Controllers are required for a limited number of games, while for many others they offer an enhanced, motion-controlled experience.

Therefore, if you want the “all-in package,” the PS VR Worlds bundle is definitely the better value, offering the Move Controllers and additional game for only $80 more, as opposed to buying them separately for an extra $160 alongside the headset and Camera bundle. Both bundles will hit retailers on Friday, September 1st. There are over 100 titles available for PS VR, including Batman: Arkham VR, Job Simulator, Farpoint and more, as well as regular games that offer VR functionality, such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

For those still on the fence about PS VR, Sony is also offering playable VR demos in public retail spaces throughout the rest of the year.

Source: PlayStation Blog Via: Engadget

