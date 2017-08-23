This Pocket Sized PC Could Replace Your Desktop

As our world becomes more advanced, our tech innovations are becoming smaller, not bigger. Take the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC for example. Small, but mighty, this travel-sized PC is powered by an Intel processor and 2GB of RAM but takes up roughly the same amount of space as an iPhone.
Praised by tech critics, the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC lets you take your computing on the move using Intel-powered Windows 10. This ultra-portable computer can deploy anywhere, requiring only an HDMI display and a power outlet to get going. It boasts high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect quickly and securely when you’re working on the go.
What’s more, the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC boasts USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, a Micro SD card slot, and an AUX in/AUX out port. That way, you can connect nearly any device to your portable PC to charge, transfer data, and more.
Where storage is concerned, the pocket PC offers a range of options depending on your needs. The Sirius B includes 32GB of flash storage for $238 CAD [$189 USD], or you can upgrade to the Black Cherry variant and get 2 extra GM of RAM $377 CAD [$299 USD]. If you need even more storage space, you can double your storage potential with the 64GB variant of the Ockel Sirius B Black Cherry Pocket PC for $440 CAD [$349 USD].
Source: Ockel
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
