Arms’ next fighter is a slightly terrifying looking Candy Clown

Aug 22, 2017

5:58 PM EDT

Whether or not you’re fond of Nintendo Switch fighting game Arms, what’s clear is that the Japanese gaming giant aims to continue supporting the game through multiple updates, a move that Nintendo likely wouldn’t have even considered just a few years ago.

The latest content set to be added to the game includes a pantaloon and candy-clad clown named Lola Pop. The character is somewhat terrifying looking at first, but is also a great example of Arms’ unique, exceedingly eccentric character design.

Nintendo says that Lola Pop is, “a well-traveled clown with a personality as colourful as her clothing.” The character’s stage is also a lollipop-themed plaza of colourful awesomeness. While I haven’t had the chance to try out Lola Pop yet, early impressions indicate that the character is defensive oriented thanks to her swirling nunchucks and large nets – Arms that are great for blocking.

Arms’ last DLC update included offense-focused Max Brass, a late-game boss from the title’s singleplayer campaign. The update doesn’t yet have a release date but is expected drop at some point in the near future.

