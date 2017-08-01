Nintendo issues update to solve Switch battery indicator issue

Nintendo has issued an update to the Switch that solves a frustrating issue related to the console’s on-screen battery display falsely indicating that the system’s power has depleted.
Version 3.01 of the Switch’s operating system addresses “an issue in which the remaining battery charge can’t be displayed accurately,” according to Nintendo’s support page. A number of Switch owners have reported a software related issue that causes the system to go from a full charge to an almost drained battery in a matter of minutes. In some cases, the display also doesn’t show that the battery is charged.
The new fix, however, doesn’t seem to be perfect, with Nintendo stating that some users may need to take additional steps to solve the problem. Nintendo says that “if the system’s battery power display suddenly increases or decreases, it will gradually improve,” provided the below steps are followed:
1. Ensure the console has the latest system update. The steps below apply to system menu version 3.0.1 or higher.
1. Set the Auto-Sleep mode to “Never” for “Playing on Console Screen” and for “Connected to TV.”
3. Connect the AC adapter directly to the console until the battery is fully charged. If the battery charge indicator does not reach 100%, simply allow the console to charge for approximately three hours. The console can be in use while it is charging.
4. Once the battery is fully charged, leave the console alone for one hour with the AC adapter still connected to it.
5. Afterward, disconnect the AC adapter and allow the console to display the ‘Home Menu’ for approximately three to four hours.The remaining battery life must be depleted as much as possible.
6. Once the battery charge is almost depleted, power off the console by holding down the ‘Power Button’ for three seconds, then select ‘Power Options’ > ‘Turn Off.’ Leave the console alone for at least 30 minutes.
7. Repeat steps 2 to 6 several times. The battery charge indicator will improve gradually by repeating this process several times.
For what it’s worth, I have a launch day Switch and have not encountered this issue. Have you run into the console’s annoying battery issue and has this update solved the problem? Let us know in the comment section.
Comments
Pingback: Nintendo issues update to solve Switch battery indicator issue | Daily Update()
Pingback: Nintendo issues update to solve Switch battery indicator issue – High Tech Newz()