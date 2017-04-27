News
Nintendo announces 2DS XL and reveals the handheld’s July 28 release date

Apr 27, 2017

10:03 PM EST

8 comments

In a trailer quietly released on its official YouTube channel, Nintendo has announced the 2DS XL, an upgraded version of its low-cost 2DS handheld game console.

The new dedicated portable system, set to be released on July 28th, will launch in Canada at $199. Nintendo says the new 2DS XL gives consumers a third choice in its handheld lineup, “one that offers pricing and features that fit between the 2DS and the New 3DS XL.”

The 2DS XL is set to launch alongside Hey! Pikmin and Miitopia, two of the 3DS line’s major 2017 game releases.

The new handheld is set to be available in black and turquoise colour variants and features the same larger screen found in Nintendo’s New 3DS XL console. As the name of the 2DS XL implies, however, visuals are only displayed in 2D, though the system is lighter and is compatible with games specifically designed specifically to run on the New 3DS.

Nintendo 2DS XL render

The 2DS XL also features built-in NFC support for amiibo compatibility. With the Switch, Nintendo’s recently released handheld-home console hybrid system, largely replicating the functionality of the 3DS, many assumed the company would slowly stop supporting its dedicated handheld line of products. With this new announcement of the 2DS XL, however, that does not seem to be the case.

Nintendo recently revealed its fiscal 2016 earnings, indicating that the consistently out-of-stock Nintendo Switch is off to a “promising start” and has shipped 2.74 million units. The Switch version of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, sold 2.76 million units.

Comments

  • Jo

    This is actually a great idea, more screen, less 3d (I literally never use 3d ever anyway). Perfect to go alongside the Switch!

  • meister

    Discontinuing the production of the Classic and releasing yet an XXth version of the DS.. I’m done with Nintendo, sorry.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    I hope they bring back the $140 3DS for Black Friday.

    This is a bit price for what it is,

  • mxmgodin

    I was looking at the 3DS consoles selection on Best Buy’s website yesterday. They don’t seem to sell the small New 3DS at all anymore, and all the New 3DS XL models are sold out. Only the (old) 2DS + MK7 bundles are still available.
    I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo decides to phase out all these different models in favor of this new one (3D’s not really a selling point anymore, so they’d save on production costs by dropping it, and having only one SKU to maintain). Well, I could still see them keeping the old 2DS alive, too, as a cheap $100 console for kids. But I feel like the days of the 3D models are counted.

  • I like this. I wanted a new 3ds but I don’t even use the 3D. This is what I wanted and at a nice price.

