Game of Thrones season 7 premiere beats record with more than 1.8 million Canadian viewers

Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere received a record-breaking final audience of more than 1.8 million Canadian viewers.
Episode 1, titled ‘Dragonstone’, is now the most watched episode on HBO Canada. It received a four percent increase from the Season 6 premiere titled ‘The Red Woman.’
#GameOfThrones is King in the North.
S7 Premiere pulls in more than 1.8 million viewers.
Additionally Dragonstone was the most viewed television program in Canada on July 6th.
This week on Game of Thrones, premiering July 30th at 9 p.m. ET, “Daenerys holds court, while Cerseisei returns a gift, and Jamie learns from his mistakes,” says the press release.
Personally, I just want to hear Arya Stark giggle again.
Each episode of Game of Thrones can be watched on TMN GO and HBO Canada OnDemand.
Source: Numeris
