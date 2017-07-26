News
Game of Thrones season 7 premiere beats record with more than 1.8 million Canadian viewers

Jul 26, 2017

11:14 AM EDT

Game of Thrones TMN GO

Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere received a record-breaking final audience of more than 1.8 million Canadian viewers.

Episode 1, titled ‘Dragonstone’, is now the most watched episode on HBO Canada. It received a four percent increase from the Season 6 premiere titled ‘The Red Woman.’

Additionally Dragonstone was the most viewed television program in Canada on July 6th.

This week on Game of Thrones, premiering July 30th at 9 p.m. ET, “Daenerys holds court, while Cerseisei returns a gift, and Jamie learns from his mistakes,” says the press release.

Personally, I just want to hear Arya Stark giggle again.

Each episode of Game of Thrones can be watched on TMN GO and HBO Canada OnDemand.

Source: Numeris 

