Amazon Prime delivery is now available in Ottawa and Gatineau

Jul 25, 2017

9:04 PM EDT

4 comments

Amazon

Following an expansion of the service to Edmonton and Calgary, Amazon Prime one-day delivery service is now available to residents in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

As with one-day delivery in other cities, when Prime members in Ottawa and Gatineau place an order that meets or exceeds $25 CAD, Amazon promises to deliver the package the next day, even on Saturday and Sunday, by 9pm.

“We are excited to offer faster, free delivery for Prime members in the Ottawa-Gatineau region,” said Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon.ca, in a press release. “Customers can now conveniently shop a wide selection of Prime Free One-Day Delivery products that they can enjoy the very next day.”

Amazon first launched one-day delivery service in the U.S. back in October 2009. It was only last year that one-day Prime delivery service arrived in Canada, with an April launch in Toronto and Vancouver. In February, Amazon made the service available to Montreal residents. Since then, it has become available Edmonton and Calgary.

Get an Amazon Prime membership here.

Source: Amazon

Comments

  • MoYeung

    “an order that meets or exceeds $25 CAD, Amazon promises to deliver the package the next day, even on Saturday and Sunday, by 9pm.”

    Saturday and Sunday too?

    • Haythem

      Don’t trust this. They are using some garbage delivery service called Intelcomm.

  • LeTricolore

    Hopefully they’re using a better delivery service than they are in Montreal. In Montreal, they’re using Intelcomm, which is such a pain to work with. It took over a week for them to deliver the package that was supposed to take a day when I ordered something on Prime Day. They have such terrible reviews, so I know I wasn’t just the exception.

    • Haythem

      They are using Intelcomm in Alberta as well. I’m just sending my parcels to the nearest Canadapost station. I’d rather pick up my stuff on my way back from work than to have my stuff sitting in front of my door ready to get stolen by a passerby.