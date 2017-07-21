News
Moto Z2 Force will sacrifice battery capacity to be even thinner than its predecessor

Jul 21, 2017

9:11 AM EDT

Motorola back of phone with logo

Ahead of Motorola’s July 25th event in New York City, the Moto Z2 Force, the device expected to be the company’s flagship Android smartphone for 2017, has appeared online in a comprehensive leak courtesy of VentureBeat editor and perennial leaker Evan Blass.

Citing marketing material obtained by himself and VentureBeat, Blass says not everyone will see the Moto Z2 Force as a worthwhile update to the original Moto Z Force. That is, while the 5.5-inch handset will feature an updated Snapdragon 835 chipset and the same Shattershield construction of its predecessor, it’s also expected to feature a smaller battery than the current Moto Z Force.

Leaked render of Moto Z2 Force

Specifically, the 2,730mAh battery on the Moto Z2 Force is 22 percent smaller than the Moto Z Force’s 3,500mAh power cell. The smaller battery is the result of Motorola’s efforts to make the already razor thin Moto Z Force even thinner. According to Blass, the Moto Z2 Force is a full millimetre thinner than its predecessor.

In a move that’s likely to make smartphone consumers in the U.S. unhappy, Blass says the U.S. Moto Z2 Force variant will ship with 4GB of RAM, while the global model will ship with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the Chinese market will get a 128GB storage variant, while the rest of the world will have to be content with a 64GB ROM (thankfully, all variants will include a microSD slot).

One area where the Moto Z2 Force will almost certainly improve upon the Moto Z Force is in the camera department. The Moto Z2 Force trades in its predecessor’s single 21-megapixel back-facing camera for two 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

If history is any predictor of future events, the Moto Z2 Force is unlikely to come to Canada; its predecessor was exclusive to U.S. carrier Verizon. That said, Canada may get the Moto X4, which is the other device Motorola reportedly plans to unveil at its event next week.

Source: VentureBeat

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Why make the battery smaller for just 1mm. In a day where consumers are looking for the ever elusive long lasting phone charge reducing the capacity of the new device to gain so little in return is a big gamble. Even if the 835 is a more efficient chipset I doubt there will be any gains on that espectrum of the new to be flagship.

    • Omar

      Every new generation SoC is more energy efficient than it’s predecessor, but we never get to benefit from that because OEMs use it as an excuse to shrink the battery in their phones. So any benefit you’d get from the latest SoC with regards to battery life is essentially nullified by this sick obsession with making thinner phones.

      Case in point: my OnePlus 3T with a SD821 has better battery life than the OnePlus 5 with an SD835 because it has… Wait for it… A bigger battery.

  • Rev0lver

    Here’s a secret for phone manufacturers..

    Are you ready? This is groundbreaking stuff…

    .

    .

    Consumers don’t give a rat’s nose (seriously? The word that should be there requires moderation) about a phone being 1mm thinner, but they do care about increased battery life.

    • Do Do

      You’re so right, it’s literally nauseating to someone like me that has to change batteries on a note 4 to get me through the day a couple of times a week and these monkeys like to pretend like we have some sort of new battery technology that allows us to have a peace of glass as a phone. They just don’t listen and don’t care what we want. They work in their ivory towers with chargers on their desks and imagine everyone does.

      Well, another useless phone taken off the list of phones to buy.

      Heres another news flash for these people, solid state batteries aren’t here yet. Assuming they’re the solution. Stop pretending they are.

    • Omar

      Another secret…. Camera bumps are ugly and impractical. In Motorola’s case not so much because it does serve a function, kind of, so long as you use Moto mods, but for the rest of you modless phone OEMs… If your phone needs to have a camera bumps that should be a sign that it is too thin! There are other ways to make “thick” phones fit better in a hand – see the Moto X’s from a few years ago for example.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      That is a valid point. If you are going to have a camera bump, it will be far better to make the whole phone with a flush design than a big bump that stands out and use the added frame space to give us a better and bigger battery.

      To me, a battery below 3000mAh is a waste of my money and their effort.

  • Ken Hagen

    Must be looking to increase sales of the battery mods? My Moto Z doesn’t get through the day without one.

    • tvguy

      Yup!

  • Garrett Cooper

    Blows my mind that an OEM hasn’t stepped up and made a slightly thicker flagship with a 4k+mAh batter. I know some exist, but I’m talking about a true mainstream flagship.

  • Uzair Abbas

    I think the point here of making the phone slimmer is so to make mods be more comfortable to hold, as they too add to depth size.

    • Omar

      For Motorola that’s a valid point for their lineup that uses mods. For the rest of the OEMs out there that slim down every year, it’s not really an excuse is it?

    • Uzair Abbas

      nope. But how are they going to compete one another? People when buying phones get the feel of phone, slim is easier to hold. They don’t ask battery capacity. Consumers to blame.
      Also I wish the screen on this phone was increased, that moto sign is taking up space

    • Omar

      That’s a fair point. In a perfect world they’d compete on things like battery life and software optimization, since flagships generally have the same specifications these days, minus a few GB of RAM, the G6 being an exception with it’s SD821 in the time of the SD835. But we don’t live in a perfect world, and thin sells because people like “sexy” things.

