Google’s GIF-making Motion Stills app is finally available on Android

After first making its way to the iPhone last year, Google’s Motion Stills app is now available on Android for the first time.
The app essentially functions exactly like its iOS counterpart, which might be surprising given that the original concept for Motion Stills was to help iPhone users edit and transform their Live Photos, an image format that’s exclusive to Apple smartphones, into more shareable GIFs.
Like Live Photos, Motion Stills allows Android users to create a three-second repeating clip with the tap of a button. It’s also possible to take longer clips and compress them down into fast moving videos that playback between 1x and 8x speeds. Essentially, this an opportunity for Android users to see what all the fuss about Instagram’s Hyperlapse app was about.
In both cases, users can take advantage of Google’s advanced image stabilization algorithm to make their clip look like it was captured with the help of a gimbal or glidecam. Best of all, all the processing Motion Stills does is done on device, with no sign-in required on the user’s part.
Motion Stills is available on all Android devices running Android 5.1 and above. Download the app from the Google Play Store.
Source: Google Via: TechCrunch
