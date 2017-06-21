Spotify wants you to use Facebook Messenger to create playlists with your friends

Spotify is adding a new feature to its Facebook Messenger extension that allows friends to collaboratively create playlists together.
To take advantage of this feature, tap the “+” icon, located on the far left of the main chat interface. This will bring up the extensions menu. The Spotify extension is currently featured, so it’s located right at the start of this menu, making it easy to find.
Once you’ve created a playlist, anyone of your friends can add songs to it, even if they don’t have a Spotify account. Spotify says this feature is great for parties.
It’s also easy to see how this feature is great for Spotify. It will be a major win for the company if people start using this feature more frequently. Since anyone can add to a playlist, even if they don’t have a Spotify account, it’s the perfect way to convince someone to give the service a try.
If you want to start making playlists with your friends, you don’t need to update either Messenger or Spotify.
Source: Spotify
