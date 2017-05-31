Tangerine says Android Pay ‘is on our radar’

In a tweet to a Twitter user earlier today, Tangerine responded to a question regarding whether the financial institution will soon support Android Pay, which recently launched in Canada.
The financial institution says that “Android Pay is on our radar as we look at different payment options.”
Android Pay is on our radar as we look at different payment options. Updates will be shared as they become available.
— Tangerine (@TangerineBank) May 31, 2017
This is, however, contrary to what Google stated during Android Pay’s launch press conference in Toronto.
The tech giant showed off a slide tech that lists Tangerine as “coming soon.” Tangerine is also listed as “coming soon” on Google’s official Canadian Android Pay website.
If Tangerine debit and credit cards do come to Android Pay, it’s unclear exactly when they’ll launch.
