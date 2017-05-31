News
Tangerine says Android Pay ‘is on our radar’

May 31, 2017

3:56 PM EST

11 comments

Tangering Android Pay

In a tweet to a Twitter user earlier today, Tangerine responded to a question regarding whether the financial institution will soon support Android Pay, which recently launched in Canada.

The financial institution says that “Android Pay is on our radar as we look at different payment options.”

This is, however, contrary to what Google stated during Android Pay’s launch press conference in Toronto.

The tech giant showed off a slide tech that lists Tangerine as “coming soon.” Tangerine is also listed as “coming soon” on Google’s official Canadian Android Pay website.

If Tangerine debit and credit cards do come to Android Pay, it’s unclear exactly when they’ll launch.

Comments

  • MarkLastiwka

    You should look at more of their twitter replies. They say on a bunch of them it’s coming but they can’t give a firm date, or they are in the process of releasing this product and it takes some time.

  • Jordan

    They are owned by Scotiabank.. so expect a similar timeframe to Scotiabank..

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Scotiabank is already launched, minus debit cards.

    • Jordan

      Ya credit cards are always first to launch so expect it at a similar time to Scotiabank getting debit cards..

  • gremlin0007

    When someone asked this to Tangerine on Facebook, the rep answered: There is not at this time, as it is not one of our current projects, but I will forward this feedback accordingly.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Tangerine’s reps are known to be all over the place. Just ask about those who call in for the quarterly bonus interest rate lottery.

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      I would never trust a CSR to know what internal projects a large company is working on, let alone be able to publicly divulge that information.

  • gremlin0007

    From Google’s Canada Blog: Support for Interac-branded debit cards will begin roll-out on Monday, and support for American Express cards and Tangerine is coming later this summer.

  • JackD

    Disgusting how long it takes for the Luddite banks to get with it months after Android pay was released. Most dissatisfied with tangerine who otherwise is good on all other aspects of technology but then again their delay on Apple pay was also astoundingly slow as well.

  • Scott

    Still waiting… It’s November now…

  • Ron Linder

    December still waiting…