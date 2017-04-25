News
Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

Apr 25, 2017

8:20 PM EDT

Galaxy S8, LG G6, Google Pixel

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cellphone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week:

7-Eleven

Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase

Bell

New
• Receive a $150 trade-in credit with select devices towards a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+
Ongoing
• LG G6: $200 off with trade-in offer
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones

CHATR

Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 month if you sign up for auto-pay

CITYFONE

Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50 percent for 6 months
• 10 percent off BYO

Fido

Ongoing
• Various bonus credits on select phones with select 2-year plans
• 2GB Bonus Data with select plans
• 10 percent off plans on 4GB+ plans in Quebec
• $10 off plans (Main Regions, MB & SK) or $7 off plans (QC) or $5 off plans (Main Regions & QC) with BYO phone
• $60 Credit with BYO phone in QC only

Freedom Mobile

New
• $100 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
Ongoing
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans

Koodo Mobile

Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10 percent off with automatic top-ups

BellMTS:

Ongoing
• LG G4: $100 Bill Credit + $10 off per month for 12 months
• Up to $360 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card

Petro Canada:

Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime

Public Mobile

Ongoing
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New
• Remove 7Gb plan in Quebec
• Increase price for the 10GB plan in Quebec
Ongoing
• $300 trade-in credit on the LG V20 on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans (in-store)
• 1GB Bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan in MB and SK 2GB Bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan
• 2GB Bonus data on 14GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• $100 Visa Prepaid Card with all phones on min. 2-year Smart Tab Share Everything plans
• $200/$100 off for customers switching from SaskTel/MTS
• $10/mo. discount for 2nd line and $15/mo. discount for 3rd/5th and additional lines, $35/mo. discount for 4th line on all Share Everything plans
• No connection fee ($20/line) online

SaskTel

Ongoing
• $200 trade-in with the Samsung Galaxy S7 / Edge S7 & Note 7
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone

Telus

Ongoing
• $100 trade-in with the LG G5
• $200 trade-in with the Pixel / Pixel XL
• Save up to $400 on a Samsung Galaxy S8 on select business plans
• $10 bill credit for 24 months when you activate a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid

Videotron

Ongoing
• Up to 25 percent off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New
• Update prices on all plans (all regions)
Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Visa Prepaid Cards with various phones
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid

