Super Mario Run for Android now available to download

Mar 22, 2017

5:55 PM EDT

Nintendo seemed to be eager and has released Super Mario Run for Android a day early.

Originally expected for March 23rd, the anticiapted game is now available to all, well really to those running Android 4.2 and up.

As previously reported, the game is free to download, but only the first three levels are playable — World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder. To unlock the remaining level one will need to pay $13.99 CAD in-app purchase to access the rest of the game’s content.

Super Mario Run was originally released on iOS on December 15th, 2016 and was a runaway success with over 40 million downloads in the first four days of being available.

  • John MacLean

    Maybe not early. It is already March 23 in Japan.

  • MoYeung

    Everybody is playing?

  • zurn

    Cant find it on the Play Store, can it run on a LG G3 ?

  • I downloaded it last night as soon as I heard. Having fun doing online stuff, but still waiting for more friends to join up for friend runs. I’m totally going to buy it—I knew that when I ran though the Tour mode on my friend’s iPhone. But I am waiting a while to see how exactly how far you can get and how much fun you can have with the free version. Maybe a week. Maybe two.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Good game but for some reason it had trouble connecting to the internet from time to time.

    Nintendo made this so you must be connected to the net to play which is dumb!

  • seinfeldand24

    I am interested in playing Super Mario Run but also think the price point is too high. I may still pick it up but I will wait until I have enough Google credit from answering survey’s 😉

    • It’s free to start. I’m going to see how long I can play before buying just so I can recommend to others. You can play the first few levels, friend runs, and Toad Rally’s against online users. So far so good. But I think the Toad Rally’s will get repetitive, unless it mixes elements up. They have made it so you can now unlock more things in the free mode, as well. I’ll by trying to unlock levels so I know how far it goes.

  • Tim

    lol … $13.99

  • Victor

    I for one am glad they are taking the approach of charging a reasonable price for a full experience instead of the crappy model of freemium like they did with fire emblem. I hate free games with ADS. To me this is the best. I hope for more of it. Reasonable price, no ads, no freemium BS.

  • Simon M

    Not compatible on Nougat 7.1.1 (Nexus 6P) for now…

