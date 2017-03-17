Samsung Galaxy A5 now available in Canada

Samsung and its Canadian carrier partners have added the Galaxy A5 to their arsenals.
This mid-range smartphone is available in Black Sky and Blue Mist and comes with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, a fingerprint sensor, 5.2-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display, 1.9 GHz octa-core processor, and 16-megapixel rear and front-facing cameras.
The device is available through Bell, Telus, Koodo, Virgin, Rogers, Fido, SaskTel, Videotron and Freedom Mobile. As for pricing, the A5 is available unlocked through CDW for as high as $525 or through carriers for as low as $460. The contract price is set at $100 on a two-year term. Notably, the A5 is Band 66 compatible, allowing it take advantage of Freedom Mobile’s new LTE network.
