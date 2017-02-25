News
BlackBerry KEYone sign-up page goes live in Canada

Feb 25, 2017

5:16 PM EST

TCL Communications and BlackBerry unveiled the KEYone today at Mobile World Congress. This is its fourth Android-powered smartphone, which follows the DTEK60, DTEK50 and the Priv.

If you’re a loyal BlackBerry user or interested to learn about the KEYone, then you can “get first access to purchase” the physical QWERTY keyboard device by signing up on its registration site.

While the Canadian details regarding the 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution device are scarce, we do know that the KEYone will be launching in April for $549 USD, which amounts to approximately $720 CAD.

On the sign-up page, TCL and BlackBerry list Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus and Virgin Mobile. There’s an ‘other’ category for carriers, which could be designated for MTS, Videotron and Koodo Mobile. This is probably just a point for the company to gather additional data.

BlackBerry Keyone

Source: BlackBerry

