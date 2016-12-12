News
Microsoft says ‘more and more people’ are switching from MacBooks to Surfaces

Dec 12, 2016

9:01 PM EDT

45 comments

Microsoft has released details about Surface sales following the launch of the newest additions to the line — the 2016 Surface Book i7 and the Surface Studio — and according to the company, they’re having a very merry holiday indeed.

“November was our best month ever for consumer Surface sales,” reads the company’s blog post.

“The Best Buy-exclusive Surface bundle sold out on the first day. The momentum was seen worldwide. In the U.K., we had the best single week for Surface ever and in Germany the Surface Pen became the best seller in PC Accessories on Amazon.com for over 12 hours.”

The company also notes that its trade-in program MacBooks was its most successful to date, further stating that “the combination of excitement for the innovation of Surface coupled with the disappointment of the new MacBook Pro – especially among professionals – is leading more and more people to make the switch to Surface.”

Related: Surface Book i7 Review: One for the pros

Source: Microsoft

Comments

  • Gewurttraminer

    Not in the least surprised. When it comes to value for money spent on this kind of hardware, Microsoft has hit a home-run with their Surface line-up.

    • ciderrules

      You mean the Surface Book that costs more than the MacBook Pro but is slower?

    • Gewurttraminer

      Haha. I hope Cook is paying you well for your efforts here

    • ciderrules

      The MacBook Pro has:

      – DCI-P3 display. Superior for anyone doing creative work where color is important. SB doesn’t. But the Surface Studio does, which MS markets as being essential for creatives. So basically MS is saying the SB screen isn’t good for creatives since it’s not DCI-P3.
      – HQ Series quad core i7, which is almost twice as fast as the U Series dual core i7 in the Surface Book.
      – Fastest SSD on the planet.
      – 4GB GDDR5 on the GPU. SB only has 2GB.
      – USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. Useless SB doesn’t even have one. Not a single high performance port to make it future proof.
      – For the max configuration the MacBook Pro is actually $40 cheaper than the SB.

      Only thing the SB has is a useless touchscreen that most software doesn’t utilize and a pen (marginally useful). And a fantastic 3 hour battery life in tablet mode. Useless.

    • Marlin

      The specs you’re talking about are MBP 15 at $4,339.00 CDN
      – 2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor*
      – 16GB 2133MHz memory
      – 1TB PCIe-based SSD*
      – Radeon Pro 460 with 4GB memory*
      – Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
      – Weight: 1.83 kg (4.02 pounds) or more pending config so probably more

      The equivalent SB 1TB / Intel Core i7 – 16GB / dGPU is $4,379.00 CDN.
      – Weight: 3.63 lbs (1.647 kg)

      Note: SB lighter than MBP 15. SB has more battery than MBP 15. 10 hours of battery for MBP 15 only applies to the MBP without GPU… seriously. Performance based SB estimated 16 hrs.

      SB has 2 full-size USB 3.0, Full-size SD card reader, Headset jack, Mini Displayport.

      MBP needs dongles (not free, add money)

      Adding dongles, MBP 15 is more expensive and heavier that SB with performance base.

    • Gewurttraminer

      You’re wasting your time arguing with that guy.
      He’s either on Apples payroll or just too invested in their hardware now to see any possibility something better exists.

    • ciderrules

      Poor little troll upset I bring facts. I owned a Pro 4. It was slower than my old MacBook and none of the software our family uses would run properly or use the touchscreen or stylus.

      My daughter uses Toon Boom for animation. It’s terrible on the Pro 4. She went back to using her MacBook Pro with Wacom Intuos as it’s far more productive. Right hand uses the stylus on the Wacom and left hand uses keyboard shortcuts while working. So tell me, smart guy, how is a Pro 4 or Surface Book in tablet mode going to be anything but useless for her workflow?

    • Gewurttraminer

      You keep going back to Toon Boom and what you don’t seem to realize is that people don’t give a shjt about that. Very few people are using animation on these things and where you seem to think your daughters experience with one program defines the usefulness of an entire product line. Get real will ya.
      Coming from a guy who claims to have bought 2 or 3 Apple Watches lately, more iPads and iPhones for your family you’re simply not a credible source for any opinion that isn’t favoured to Apple 100%.
      Also it’s laughable to suggest you ever owned a SP4 so let’s just leave it at that. For you to call me a troll when your entire posting history is pumping Apple and bashing Google or MSFT on other forums/threads is just plain hilarious.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      You do realize you are arguing with Ciderrules, this guy will buy 10 Apple butt plugs in every single color if there is one. For a guy old enough to have family and kids, it’s truly sad he spends his time on a site talking down anything non-Apple.

    • Laer

      Your “facts” will never inform my actual experience.

      The surface pro I use has immense value for me, I don’t see that same value in the Mac line up.

    • Smanny

      Yeah, so you are including a wacom tablet to draw on as well. The Surface devices have a pen with palm suppression support built in. So use a right hand or left hand. Take your pick. How much did you pay for that. Please tell the users how much you paid for that wacom drawing tablet. Well we can let the uses do a web search. So they can be shocked as well. So does she drag that wacom around with her MacBook as well? Kind of defeats the purpose of a laptops portability, doesn’t it.

      Also please tell us how much it costs to just add a regular USB port with HDMI as well on the new MacBook pro. It costs $60 Canadian. If cannot see value in anything else that is out in the market, then you are really blind.

    • Karl

      So defensive after reading this article.

    • ciderrules

      And twice as fast as the SB and I can connect things like fast SSD arrays or external GPUs. Can’t do that as the SB doesn’t have any modern USB-C ports.

      Dongles? I use a wireless mouse, my USB thumb drive is reversible with both USB-C and legacy connections, I use wireless headphones and I have only one USB-C dongle in case I run into a situation where I need to connect old hardware. My daughters have external audio I/O peripherals for music recording and connect headphones, speakers, microphones and other devices this way. Like all professionals do.

      SB is not future proof as you’ll NEVER be able to add new high performance USB-C devices.

    • Orage42

      The 3 hours in tablet mode are 3 hrs you’ll never see on a MacBook. Light browsing, facebook, looking at pictures or catching a netflix series, whatever you do in tablet mode is value added.

      Sure you could have a Macbook Pro + iPad (Pro), which would likely be a better performance combo, but also a lot more expensive and worse to carry around than a single SB.

      Value for money, that’s all.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Three hour life in tablet mode? lol! Now we can OFFICIALLY say you haven’t the first clue what you’re talking about pal.
      The point is the SP offers the versatility of a tablet mode that the MB Pro does not and for the same amount of money it makes little sense to bother with a device that’s limiting in that regard unless you’re a diehard fan of MacOS. I admit liking Apple’s software as well but when you stack up these devices at these price points the MB simply doesn’t represent value anymore.

    • Smanny

      Ciderrules anyone can clearly see that Apple is now gouging it’s customers, especially with the new MacBook pros. Sure these thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports are future proofed and can transfer data at 40 Gbit per second. However what was Apples reason to remove all ports except for the USB-C ports? You need a dongle to use a regular USB port, you need a dongle to use micro SD storage. You need to buy dongles and adapters for everything. iPhone users have to buy a dongle in order to plug their iPhones into the new MacBook pros. What’s pro about removing all those ports, then charging those new MacBook pro owners $60 for a USB-C adapter that has 1 regular USB port 3.1 port, 1 HDMI port, and 1 USB-C port. The Surface book and most laptops in general still have micro SD slots, regular USB 3.1 (10 Gbit per second) ports, HDMI ports. Also how many drives or flash drives right now support thunderbolt 3 speeds? The answer is NONE right now.

      Now as far as the touch bar is concerned. That is a solution to a problem that nobody asked for, or was even thinking about. Clearly you belittle the Surface books touch screen and the use of a pen that can be used to draw right on the Surface book. You talk about DCI-P3 (colour reproduction) on the MacBook pro, but forget that you need to now plug in a wacom tablet for the drawing if your into graphics. Apple has lost their way. If I didn’t have to work on iOS, then I wouldn’t buy a MacBook. Oh, and BTW I have the latest MacBook pro with its 4 USB-C thunderbolt 3 ports.

      Serious note, both the Surface books and MacBook pros are too much money period. If users need a laptop, then there are much cheaper alternatives from other OEMs.

    • David Rawlins

      Too many people become entrenched and polarized during these discussions.

      – The color quality on the MBP is amazing and has always been a positive for Apple. Probably one of the best laptop screens at the moment. That said, the Surface Book 2’s screen is also quite good.

      – Actually the SB2 and the MCP both have 6th gen skylake processors. (i5 and i7)

      – Going USB-C only is actually a point of contention for most people. Making a super thin and light laptop for portability but making it so they need to haul around a bunch of dongles to connect anything to it was odd in my opinion. If they had gone 2 USB-C and then kept a USB-A+HDMI+SD Card slot I think there would have been far fewer complaints. And while I love the thought of everything going USB-C (it’s a great tech), there’s going to be legacy hardware for the next 5-10 years at least. Plus

      – Oddly enough there have been reports of the new MBP has been having battery problems. (3 hours battery life) It’s odd that you’d mention the tablet mode battery life rather than it’s real battery life (with the performance base) which is 12-16 hours. Whether you’re a Mac or PC fan… that’s amazing!

      – The screen is actually quite useful for some. For myself it has no use, but for many creatives, being able to draw directly on the screen is awesome. It’s not quite as good as a Wacom Cintique from what I’ve read, but being able to have all that in a little package you can carry around is rather handy I would think.

      The Surface line, while not for me, makes a lot of sense for a number of type of creative people. It’s a tablet/laptop hybrid that is relatively unique.

      In the end though, whatever people like to use is completely up to them and I always feel more competition = better for consumers.

      That said, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that at this time Microsoft is targeting (successfully) creatives quite a bit more than Apple.

  • ElChe1988

    It makes sense… I mean I used to have respect for Apple but then seem to get rotten by the years. I mean, killed the headphone jack, ok, I’ll let it slide, but the magsafe, that’s when I realized they are on a blackberry path. Sure not as fast and as tragic but, on a similar path.

  • Jason van de Laar

    I think most people who are really serious about creative content are going to go for the surface book or surface studio anyway. If it were me i’d rather draw with the pen then try and use a mouse or track pad for hours. Using the pen is just more intuitive, period. The iPad Pro is a step in the right direction but it nowhere near as powerful as a Mac Book Pro or Surface Book.

  • Tom A

    I am not thrilled with the surface line. The surface pro is a mediocre tablet and a poor laptop. The Surface book looks great but the cost is just obscene. Yes its comparable in cost to the MacBook pro but the cost of the MacBook pro is also obscene! I will cling onto my 2013 air until something better comes out at a good price. I really just wish they would make a 2013 air with an IPS screen that had better colours and the same low resolution

    • Gewurttraminer

      That’s your opinion and certainly you’re entitled to it. Most don’t agree however…so there’s that.

    • David Rawlins

      I still prefer a traditional laptop for myself. (MSI Thin Gaming Series for me) But for lots of people the Surface Pro and Surface Book do a lot of what they’re looking to do. I just wish Microsoft didn’t follow the Apple habit of charging an extra 500 dollars for an extra 8GB of RAM or 256GB of storage.

    • Tom A

      the whole kickstand thing kind of throws me off. I understand why they have to do it, but it seems like a weird solution. Either give me an excellent tablet, or give me a laptop. I don’t really want a tablet with a keyboard cover and a kick stand. I get what they are trying to do, I just think that having the power of an i5 etc in a tablet form factor just makes for a clunky device. I like the look of Samsungs windows 10 tablet, but of course it uses a much less powerful CPU

    • David Rawlins

      Yah, that’s what would kill it for me too. In the end my wife went with a Surface Book because of the kickstand issue. On the other hand I have a friend who uses her SP4 for business and loves it more than her traditional laptop. I’m guessing portability was a big one for her.

      For my wife, the Surface Book 2 was pricey, but the ability to draw directly on her screen was a big bonus for her. A justifiable cost due to the fact she uses it for work.

      For me – I love my MSI Ghost Pro. Admittedly it’s has bad battery life, but I was able to upgrade the SSD’s without it costing me an arm and a leg and I love the top end video card in the thin package. 😀

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      i also prefer a traditional laptop (im typing this on an MSi GS43VR)

      i just find that both apple and microsoft offers are just gutless trash, not a single one of them offers a pascal GPU, the ability to have 32GB of ram, the ability for dual SSDs when i need to do some work with multiple VMs.

      also, since there is no real performance dGPU i cant encode videos nearly as fast.

      ontop of all that, neither companies have machines that can play games. unless they have something that can outperform my laptop for cheaper and in a smaller package they will never be considered.

      Quad core i7, 8 logical threads
      16GB DDR4 2400MHz ram(will upgrade to 32GB when i need too, only takes about 3 minutes to pop the cover off)
      Samsung 950 Pro 51GB
      Samsung 850 EVO 500GB
      nVidia GTX1060 6GB dGPU

    • Salinger

      I went from a 2013 MB Air to the new Dell XPS 13 with Quad HD touchscreen. All the ports I need, crazy fast and a 13.3″ screen in the form factor of an 11″ laptop. I haven’t regretted it for a moment.

    • Tom A

      I don’t love the quad HD due to the hit it takes on the battery life. I was looking pretty hard at the 1080p touchscreen XPS but they seem to be hard to find, mostly the 1080ps are non-touch. Dell had it on sale for $1349 over black friday but I didn’t pull the trigger

    • Jonah Emery

      Good luck with that. Apple has clearly positioned the large iPad pro, via pricing, to be the replacement for the Air.

    • Tom A

      yeah my kid has the smaller iPad pro. It sucks. Well it doesn’t suck but its no better than a standard to me iPad which is not a MacBook air replacement at all.

    • EChid

      Having used a Surface as a laptop while travelling, I disagree with your assessment. With the keyboard, I think they make pretty good (if small) laptops.

  • David Rawlins

    My wife is just making the switch. She’s an Graphic Designer and Mac has shifted away from creatives. And oddly enough at the same time Microsoft has embraced them. It’s odd for sure but there it is.

    • Gewurttraminer

      And with the Creators Edition coming out next year it makes anything Apple is doing pale by comparison.

  • Jayce

    Apple left the door open by removing critical features from the Macbook Pro. People want more features, not less. Especially the creative types these products are aimed at.

  • Jonah Emery

    From my armchair view Apple was able to make great products because, one they had a nit-picky product visionary at the helm, and they didn’t hire based on personality compatibility but raw talent. I think Apple has become group think work place with an ops manager at the helm.

  • gommer strike

    In the end it all just comes down to what photo/movie editing software you use. If it’s Final Cut then there’s only one choice of brand. But if you don’t do that stuff then really it comes down to personal preference in the end.

    If you need a laptop you can get something from ASUS or any of those other brands for cheaper…

    • Gewurttraminer

      Asus is crap truly. There are lots of OEMs to choose from making Windows laptops but not all are that good

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      in what way?

      their Mobos are top notch, there is a reason why record breakers only use Asus Maximus boards for overclocking as they have the highest quality components (not the cheap garbage you find in apple computers)

      their video cards are also of the highest quality, i find that i can get much higher clocks on asus boards vs evga

      their ROG laptops are always in the top 5 for gaming reviews

      even though their ROG monitors are more expensive than the predator, they are at the top for performance

    • Philosoraptor

      Their after sales support is dismal. Only had worse support from HP.

    • gommer strike

      How about MSI? any better, or?

    • David Rawlins

      I personally have an MSI and I love it. If you’re into gaming or video processing they have some of the most portable laptops paired with the best video cards for the best value. You can buy a Stealth VR laptop with a NVidia 1060 for $2000-2200 that will blow the very top Apple and Surface products ($4300) out of the water performance wise. The only real negative I can list is that the battery life is only about 3-4 hours due to the powerhouse video card.

      But different people have different needs of course. I see them as very good value perfomance/price/build quality ratio, but they’re definitely more flashy laptops and not meant for working on battery all day.

      Likewise, the Surface Pro/Book are great for creatives who want to be able to draw (with 1024 levels of sensitivity) on their screen.

      Business laptopwise the new HP360 Spectre is supposed to be an awesome thin/small laptop for good value with great battery life, but no dedicated video.

      The 2016 Apple MacBooks (and Pros) are thin laptops with some of the best screens but have pretty “meh” video performance for the price you’re paying. You can get a similar spec’d PC laptop (minus that sexy screen of course) for easily $1,000-$2,000 less. Plus while USB-C is going to be the future of connectivity, for the next 5-10 years you’ll constantly have to have dongles to connect to legacy devices and devices that haven’t switched yet. (Printers, TV’s, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, Etc.)

      Hope that helps!

    • Gewurttraminer

      Interesting post. Thanks. Still can’t say I know of anyone, myself included, who had a good experience with an Asus compared to a Lenovo or Dell.

    • Sweet

      For gamers, video processors, and power users, Eurocom (based in Ottawa) makes some of the most powerful laptops on the market. Their Sky X9E2 comes with 2 desktop MXM 3.0 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI. They claim it’s the most power laptop in the world.

      I just got the Eurocom Monster4. It’s a fantastic laptop. It will replace my Macbook Pro.

  • Sweet

    This doesn’t surprise me. Many people are disappointed with the new Macbook Pro.

    I was impressed with the Surface when I first checked it out. I ended up not buying it, but I was quite impressed just the same and I’d recommend it to others.

    I just got a Eurocom Monster4 to replace my Macbook Pro. The Monster4 is a fantastic machine. Powerful, upgradable and Canadian designed — the company is based in Ottawa, and they design the laptops, but I don’t know if they assemble them.

