News
Telus brings Wi-Fi Calling to the iPhone

Dec 12, 2016

8:43 PM EDT

25 comments

iPhone Wi-Fi calling has been enabled by several Canadian carriers for well over a year now, specifically Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin and Halifax-based Eastlink. With the update to iOS 10.2, Telus has also brought the feature to its customers.

“We’re excited to announce that Wi-Fi Calling is now available to TELUS iPhone customers! iPhone customers can send or receive calls, text and multimedia messages as usual, but if they ever experience poor cellular coverage, their iPhone will automatically switch to an available Wi-Fi connection for a more optimal experience. Most importantly, there is no additional cost. Wi-Fi calls and messages are billed the same way as regular calls and messages sent through the TELUS network,” said Telus in a statement.

telus wificalling

Wi-Fi calling is available to Telus customers in Canada using an iPhone 6 and above, running iOS 10.2 with a Telus LTE SIM. Unfortunately, at this time iPhone users on the carrier’s sub-brands Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile are not able to use Wi-Fi calling.

To enable WiFi calling, first update to iOS 10.2, tap ‘Settings,’ ‘Phone,’ ‘WiFi Calling,’ and then switch the feature ‘On.’

Source: Telus

(Thanks, Tony!)

Comments

  • Osobig

    also Launched VoLTE today too

    • Is VoLTE available in Ontario on TELUS?

    • On the website, it says VoLTE is only available in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Hopefully WiFi Calling and VoLTE will come to Koodo as well sometime in 2017.

  • Omis

    Figures they would launch it after I switch to Public Mobile.

    • Here’s to hoping that it comes sometime in the new year. I’m with Koodo and WiFi calling isn’t available for Koodo customers yet either so it’s a waiting game for Koodo customer too.

  • canucks4life

    IMHO should be free calls when connected WiFi not rated on plan.

    • Bill___A

      Do you not think there are costs associated with voice over wi fi? True, you are not connecting to a mobile tower, but you are using an account, their infrastructure to talk to your phone over the internet, as well as them completing the call for you. Just because one part of the call transport moves to the internet does not negate the costs. Being on an unlimited plan, it does not affect me, but I do not think it should be free.

  • Looking forward to VoWiFi arriving to Android phones.

    • will

      We’ll have to wait a long time, considering lack of support for VoLTE on Androids. They really give preference to iOS. Which sucks for us Android users.

  • Bill

    Why is the iPhone 5S not included? As demonstrated by Rogers and Bell, the 5S is perfectly Wifi Calling capable. I was excited to finally re-gain the ability to use my phone at work ever since TELUS reception abruptly vanished one day many months ago, but I guess I celebrated too soon. I can’t wait for my contract to wrap up.

  • Ali F.

    I have been living in the Findlay Creek area for eight years now, and since August, we started experiencing terrible Rogers service. The signal is very week and calls drop all the time. I tried to rely on WiFi calling but I am disappointed with it. It drops calls all the time despite that I have Rogers Ignite 250. Currently I am using Google voice which is perfect so far.

    • xeronine992

      I’ve had zero issued with Wi-Fi calling on Rogers. It’s been a godsend, seeing as their cellular service is anything but great.

  • Eluder

    It’s about freaking time. Took them a long time to release this, and it’s so limited in terms of handset support.

  • Mike

    huh?..is there any real benefit of this? most people use wifi calling/texting when they can to save money on their phone bill….

    • xeronine992

      It’s useful if you’re in a location that has spotty service, for example a basement or a building that the signals have trouble getting through.

      Really needs to be paired with VoLTE though (which from what I understand is only in BC/AB at the moment), so your calls can do a soft handoff if you leave Wi-Fi.

  • Anaron

    I wonder how long it’ll take for their sub brands to support it.

  • wheels

    iPhone only! how long before android gets it? there telus extend app has been in beta for 2 years now and is still a piece of crap.

  • Harsimran Gill

    They also enabled VoLTE on the iPhone too just tried it and it works

    • Mike

      Doesn’t work for me or any of the Telus phones here.

    • Harsimran Gill

      It’s only working in BC and AB Mike

    • Mike

      That sucks! But WiFi calling isn’t working either! 🙁

  • darkman

    IPhone 6 and above? The SE is wifi capable as my friend on Fido has it.

    • Robobotic

      The iPhone SE has the CPU of a 6s and is considered “above” a 6, so Wi-Fi calling is supported.

