UberPool now available in Toronto

UberPool, Uber’s cost-saving carpool service, is now available in Toronto.
To access the service, launch the Uber app, available on Android, iOS and Windows Mobile, select UberX and then toggle the UberPool option to on. Using UberPool, which matches up to four people going in roughly the same direction, most Torontonians can expect to save about 30 percent when compared to sharing a car with a single UberX driver. Friends can share a car for $1 extra.
At launch, the geographical reach of the service is limited: “Between Jane Street and Victoria Park Avenue up to the 401, including the Yonge corridor north of the 401 to Finch Avenue between Bathurst Street and Bayview Avenue,” according to the company.
UberPool is available in 16 other cities across the world, including in Uber’s hometown of San Francisco.
