Have your say: Would you buy a HTC One Mini?

Jul 20, 2013

9:08 PM EDT

39 comments

htc-one-mini

“Unfortunately the HTC One Mini will not be coming to Canada.”

Definitive words from the company that has focused its attention on a singular product since April: the HTC One.

But we’ve heard again and again that the 4.3-inch form factor is ideal for many users, and coupled with a high-resolution screen is one of the best combinations available on a smartphone today. With a 1.4Ghz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, an 1800mAh battery, 16GB internal storage and a 4MP UltraPixel camera sensor and Android 4.2.2 with Sense 5.0, the HTC One Mini is a serious contender for best mid-range smartphone on the market.

Then why isn’t it coming to Canada? Likely because there is less of a mid-range market to speak of in this country; due to high phone subsidies, devices cost less up front and are discounted more quickly in an effort to reduce inventory.

Now that two-year contracts are coming into effect, though, mid-range devices like the HTC One Mini, which could be sold for $99 on a two-year term compared to its bigger brother at $179 or $199, the prospects for such a market are improving.

So, would you buy a HTC One Mini if it came to Canada?

Comments

  • Desmond Miles

    I would buy one for my kids and buy the normal one for me and my wife

    • IJustGotaTan

      Already own the HTC One but my wife would love the mini to replace her S3

  • MSined

    Choice is what made Android the most popular platform in the world.
    The more choice the better.

  • Max Fireman

    For my mom yes.

  • Mohamed Abdourahman

    1. If it were either 32 GB or had a micro SD card.
    2. For my little sister or my mom.

  • bluecanada

    If I were buying a phone on contract, no.

    Once we enter the two-year contract world and subsidies drop on some providers, who knows? Mid-range devices then become more attractive.

    (Realistically no, because I’m hooked into the Apple ecosystem just now. But when the time comes that I get annoyed with Apple again, the HTC One Mini or something like it will be very attractive.)

  • dandoozled

    I absolutely would have bought one, and still likely will if it hits the google store with a stock rom.

    just confirmed with my carrier that I won’t be able to renew my $60 / 10 free number / 6 gig plan on a 2 year term, so it looks like no more subsidy in the future, unless pricing changes dramatically to include fewer minutes and more data.

  • howitzerr

    Or wait for a similarly priced Motorola X ?

    Garrantied updates for that flawless vanilla android ?

    • Mark

      There are no guaranteed updates with the Motorola X and it is very doubtful that it will be anything near vanilla.

  • jellmoo

    Probably not, but only because I think that the Nexus 4 remains the one to beat in that tier.

    The One Mini is as pretty as its big brother, no doubt, but I’m not quite sold on the “mini” part yet. It seems awfully close to the One in overall size.

  • Jonah Emery

    I can see how people would like one, especially if its cheaper then its larger cousin. Choice is good. It’s like then only smaller Android built with premium materials.

  • Balls O’Steele

    No, battery life sux

    • Theo

      I dfound the battery life on the HTC One has been the best of any smartphone I’ve used. If the mini follows suit, it should be no problem

  • Maxime Godin

    Hmm… Maybe, not sure. I loved the HTC One, but 4.7″ is a bit too big for my personal tastes. The HTC One Mini has the looks and a right-fitting size, but the other specs seem a bit underwhelming.
    Right now, I’m more interested into hearing more about the Moto X.

  • Deciare

    If I weren’t already delighted by my Nexus 4, I’d buy this. I’ve been clamouring for a reasonably-sized phone ever since they stopped making 3.5-inchers. The One Mini is still huge, but at least it’d be less bizarre to use one-handed than my N4.

    Unfortunately, the Nexus 4 is still plenty powerful by today’s standards, and the One Mini is probably slower anyway because it’s been built with mid-range components. A tragedy of both timing and design decisions.

    I want a small phone, but I also have needs that aren’t met by underpowered devices. I don’t understand why reasonably-sized devices are necessarily regarded as “mid-range” or “cheaper” devices.

  • sigfgjhfghd

    Unless its $250 I don’t see the point. nexus 4 is better and cheap.
    1 gb ram is a killer.

  • Accophox

    No. HTC has an AWFUL track record of updating midrange phones. Case in point? One S. All the Sense 3.0 devices – Amaze, Sensation, Raider 4G, etc (didn’t get 4.1+ – and likely will never get it).

    • Mark

      They also have an amazing track record with build quality. I don’t really care if their marketing sucks, which is the only reason the track record of such phones is considered poor.

    • jhk

      People who wait for carriers to update their phones should just go and buy an iphone and get their prompt ios updates.
      True droiders will root and update it themselves.

  • Appleboy69

    Sony’s Xperia SP will kick this phones a.s.s. ! And it’s only $300!!!

  • FKnm

    I would get one for full-price.

  • thedosbox

    Yes, I would. Unlike the Nexus 4, it’s narrow enough for easy one-handed use, has LTE support and doesn’t use glass for the back. While it’s not to everyones taste, I appreciate the unified look that Sense provides over a mix of third-party apps.

  • shaker

    Nope.Got a Huawei P2 for $150!

  • Mark

    Any HTC phone is a solid phone. If you don’t need the latest high end gadget then this will do great.

  • mwahahahaha

    we don’t need this in canada anyway. canadians have big hands this phone is too small for us.

  • Blaine Badiuk

    If I was in the market for a new phone, I would definitely consider it, and from what we know, would definitely be a top choice for me.

  • Francois Roy

    Maybe would consider it if it wasnt an HTC phone..

  • meister.of.none

    Nope, still think I’ll get a better deal waiting for the next Nexus.

  • hunkyleepickle

    I couldn’t justify it over the regular one. Unless I could get it for like nexus 4 like prices unlocked, but that just ain’t gonna happen is it?

  • blaine swigart

    Yes, I would consider buying an HTC One Mini off contract. I think 4.3 to 4.5 inches is a great size for a smart phone, very pocketable with enough screen real estate to browse the web and watch videos without feeling cramped. I have been considering the Sony Experia SP from Rogers but I believe the One Mini would be a better phone. I actually like the idea of a news aggregator like Blinkfeed as a home page.

  • BB BB

    Go big or go home. This phone isn’t mini either. It’s mini on specs just like my Z10 except with Android software which requires a lot more juice.

  • VH

    This seems like a waste of an article …

  • Ryan

    My wife would rather the 4.3″ screen instead of the 4.7″

  • o_zzy

    It should be 4 inches and the same internals of the HTC One (maybe not a 1080p screen, but everything else is doable)

  • Mariano R.

    Let’s see I am and HTC fan, I had a desire Z prior to getting my HTC Raider, which has a 4.5 inch screen, a 1.2 Ghz dualcore processor I’ve added a 32gb SD card it has an 8 megapixel camera, It’s LTE as well and although I have android 4.0.3 and Sense 3.6…I think it marches up to what the HTC mini currently offers, I will give the current mini better looks than my Raiders’. HTC would win a lot of fans if the device would offer a Micro SD card slot and a removable battery, but once again I suppose manufacturers aren’t at all interested in people owning devices for 3 or 4 years…

  • Anonymous501

    Probably not.

    I’m all for 4.3″ phones. I’m not for them when the specs aren’t very comparable to something only a tad larger.

    If they made a high end 4.3″ phone, I’d be all over it (assuming it had a microsd slot, sim slot, and replaceable battery).

  • dmcd

    I was looking forward to this but it’s barely any better than my four year old hd2. No NFC, the battery is small, the lack of micro SD doesn’t bother me, but only 1GB of ram? That’s just being cheap. My choice for a phone right now would be an Xperia SP.

  • Morgan Leigh

    My brother (a iPhone devotee since the 3 days) played with my HTC One for about 15 minutes before announcing that he’d ditch Apple for the HTC One Mini when it’s released. He was incredibly disappointed that it’s not coming to Canada. I guess it’s the 5s for him at renewal.

  • Frank Meeser

    I have been using this phone for about 2+ years and can report that it is a good phone with build and feel of quality is second to none. Great size, shape and thickness in the hand or pocket. Camera is OK but no IOS; Gorilla glass A+

    Detractors are: processor is slow, particularly when multitasking (when performing updates and opening webpages or initiating calls simultaneously). No expandable storage, so that is a real consideration for sutterbugs or facebook power users. Is quick to download and display video content, but it is the data syncing and backup operations that seem to slow it down. Also, no Android OS update past 4.4.2 Kitkat, so that could be a real deal-breaker for some.

    All said, I am happy with this phone. I bought it for $200 from ebay unlocked, so the price was right. Now seeking a good deal on a HTC 10.