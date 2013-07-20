Have your say: Would you buy a HTC One Mini?

“Unfortunately the HTC One Mini will not be coming to Canada.”
Definitive words from the company that has focused its attention on a singular product since April: the HTC One.
But we’ve heard again and again that the 4.3-inch form factor is ideal for many users, and coupled with a high-resolution screen is one of the best combinations available on a smartphone today. With a 1.4Ghz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, an 1800mAh battery, 16GB internal storage and a 4MP UltraPixel camera sensor and Android 4.2.2 with Sense 5.0, the HTC One Mini is a serious contender for best mid-range smartphone on the market.
Then why isn’t it coming to Canada? Likely because there is less of a mid-range market to speak of in this country; due to high phone subsidies, devices cost less up front and are discounted more quickly in an effort to reduce inventory.
Now that two-year contracts are coming into effect, though, mid-range devices like the HTC One Mini, which could be sold for $99 on a two-year term compared to its bigger brother at $179 or $199, the prospects for such a market are improving.
So, would you buy a HTC One Mini if it came to Canada?
