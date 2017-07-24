News
Android O Developer Preview 4 now available, final release coming soon

Jul 24, 2017

3:49 PM EDT

Android O

Google has just released the latest — and likely final — Android O Developer Preview. Developer Preview 4 features “near-final system images,” allowing developers to finish any last minute testing they need to complete to ensure their apps are compatible with the operating system before it launches later this year.

Developer Preview 4 includes “the final system behaviours, the latest bug fixes and optimizations, and the final APIs,” according to Google.

For MobileSyrup readers who are enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you should see a notification prompting you to update to DP4 soon.

Alternatively, it’s possible to flash your device with one of the factory images Google uploaded earlier today. The full list can be seen below.

For those who are installing the beta OS to a Nexus or Pixel device for the first time, check out this guide by MobileSyrup‘s Rose Behar.

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus Player

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel C

The company has also uploaded the OTA files, allowing users to sideload Developer Preview 4.

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus Player

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel C

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google

