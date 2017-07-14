News
32GB iPhone 6 now available at Rogers and Fido

Jul 14, 2017

1:49 PM EDT

2 comments

iPhone 6

The special edition 32GB iPhone 6 that previously went on sale at Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo is now available at Rogers and the company’s flanker brand, Fido.

This special edition version of Apple’s 2014 4.7-inch iPhone features 32GB of internal storage instead of 16GB. At Rogers, the phone is available for $0 on a two-year premium Tab Plus plan, with Fido pricing the device at $0 on a two-year agreement Promo Plus 25 Plan.

The iPhone 6 features Apple’s A8 chip and M8 motion co-processor, 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 pixel Retina display, 1GB of RAM and 8-megapixel camera.

Source: Rogers, Fido

