Amazon’s next Echo speaker will reportedly take after Apple’s HomePod design

Amazon’s next Echo speaker may be taking cues from Apple’s HomePod. According to Engadget, the new Echo will be both shorter and slimmer than the original. The design is said to be changing, too, with smoother rounded edges and “a cloth-like covering,” compared to the current Echo’s more plastic and pointed shape. These changes would put the Echo more in line with how the HomePod looks.
What’s more, Engadget says Amazon is packing several tweeters into the next iteration of the Echo, as opposed to one tweeter and a subwoofer found in lower-end models of the speaker. In comparison, the HomePod has seven tweeters.
As it stands, though, Amazon hasn’t yet officially detailed the upcoming speaker, so take all of this with a grain of salt for now.
Despite the Amazon Echo originally launching in the U.S. in September 2014, the speaker has still not made its way to Canada. However, Amazon is planning to open an office in Ottawa focused on Alexa development, the virtual assistant that powers Echo. Amazon also has committed to hiring 200 employees in Toronto.
The HomePod, meanwhile, is set for a U.S. release later this year, with “other regions” — presumably including Canada — expected to receive the device in 2018. It’s worth noting that a trademark was publicly filed for the HomePod in Canada last month. While a Canadian price hasn’t been revealed for the speaker as of yet, it will cost $349 USD, which is approximately $450 CAD.
