Amazon promoting Canadian-themed products for Canada Day

Today is Canada Day, and to celebrate, Amazon is featuring a variety of appropriately Canadian-themed products on its site.
Want to rep your Canadian pride with your phone? Check out these Canadian flag cases for all kinds of phones, including various iPhones, the Sony Xperia Z3, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and more.
For your caffeine fix, there’s Tim Hortons and Van Houtte coffee, among other warm beverages. If you’re travelling outdoors, there’s a slew of red and white gear available, including backpacks, hats and camping gear.
Music albums from Canadian artists are featured too, ranging from Drake to Shania Twain. Nickelback is also there, if you’re feeling like punishing yourself.
Note that many items are from authorized third-parties selling through Amazon’s site. Check out the full range of products here.
Apple has also used its own digital shop to promote Canada-related items, such as a dedicated “Unapolagetically Canadian” section in the App Store to show apps and games made here at home.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments