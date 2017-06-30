Public Mobile extends Freedom Mobile $40/4GB promo until July 6

News
Public Mobile

Telus-owned Public Mobile has extended its $40 per month 4GB data plan aimed at Freedom Mobile customers.

The promo was originally set to expire on June 30th. It’s now available until July 6th 11:59 pm EDT.

Besides 4GB of data per month, the $120 pre-paid plan includes unlimited province-wide talk, unlimited global text and picture messaging, as well as voicemail and call display.

In addition, consumers who sign up for Public Mobile’s AutoPay on Activation service get another $2 off every 30 days, bringing the plan down to $38 per month.

Once again, the promo is only available to current Freedom Mobile customers. Public Mobile originally launched the offer on June 15th.

Source: Public Mobile Via: iPhoneinCanada

