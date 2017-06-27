News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook now has 2 billion monthly users

Jun 27, 2017

1:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook

The largest social network on the planet now has over 2 billion monthly users on its platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, announced today that his company has surpassed the 2 billion monthly user milestone. In May, Facebook announced that its monthly users amounted to 1.94 billion worldwide.

“As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people. We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together. It’s an honour to be on this journey with you,” said Zuckerberg in a blog posted on Facebook.

Facebook’s Mike Nowak, product director and Guillermo Spiller, product manager, noted that over 175 million people share a Love reaction every day, and over 800 million people like something on Facebook.

From a Canadian perspective, Facebook recently shed light on numbers by stating it has over 23 million monthly users each month. This means that Canada’s percentage of Facebook’s total reach is 0.0115 percent.

In addition, Facebook-owned Instagram has over 8.5 million monthly users in Canada.

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

News

Jun 22, 2017

8:52 PM EDT

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new company vision, Group features

News

Jun 23, 2017

5:00 PM EDT

Supreme Court rules in favour of B.C. resident in Facebook lawsuit

News

Jun 15, 2017

4:08 PM EDT

Facebook turns to its community to ask the ‘hard questions’

News

Jun 22, 2017

3:00 PM EDT

Facebook hopes to expand its ‘profile picture guard’ feature to more countries

Comments