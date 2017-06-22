BlackBerry’s next device rumoured to feature 5.2-inch touch display, Snapdragon 625 or 626

After the release of the KEYone, Chinese manufacturer TCL appears to be back at it again with another Android-based BlackBerry smartphone.
The rumour appeared first on BlackBerry’s official forums and then was re-confirmed by the self-proclaimed ‘Master of cheap scoops,’ Roland Quandt, who tweeted a document pertaining information about the unannounced device.
Next BlackBerry from TCL in UAProfs: BBD100-x with SD625/626, 1920×1080 res https://t.co/WIAJUhOmjQ (Idol 5s rebrand? followup to DTEK50?)
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 22, 2017
The smartphone currently goes by the model number BBD100-x and will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or 626 processor, with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display. The device is tipped to feature a full touch display, which means it likely won’t feature a keyboard.
The forums also speak of other devices and other models of the BlackBerry KEYone, though those ‘leaks’ don’t have Quandt, Evan Blass, or any other notorious leaker backing them up.
Source: CrackBerry
