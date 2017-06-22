News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry’s next device rumoured to feature 5.2-inch touch display, Snapdragon 625 or 626

Jun 22, 2017

3:11 PM EDT

1 comments

rear of KEYone header

After the release of the KEYone, Chinese manufacturer TCL appears to be back at it again with another Android-based BlackBerry smartphone.

The rumour appeared first on BlackBerry’s official forums and then was re-confirmed by the self-proclaimed ‘Master of cheap scoops,’ Roland Quandt, who tweeted a document pertaining information about the unannounced device.

The smartphone currently goes by the model number BBD100-x and will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or 626 processor, with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display. The device is tipped to feature a full touch display, which means it likely won’t feature a keyboard.

The forums also speak of other devices and other models of the BlackBerry KEYone, though those ‘leaks’ don’t have Quandt, Evan Blass, or any other notorious leaker backing them up.

Source: CrackBerry

Related Articles

News

Mar 24, 2015

4:33 PM EDT

Upcoming BlackBerry 10.3.2 update brings a host of new improvements

Syrup Community

Jun 12, 2017

2:45 PM EDT

Contest: Win a Rogers BlackBerry KEYone

News

Jun 20, 2017

3:08 PM EDT

WhatsApp pushes back BlackBerry 10 end of support date to December 31st, 2017

News

Dec 14, 2009

2:59 PM EDT

Bell drops price of BlackBerry Bold 9700 to $199.95

Comments

  • Graham Fluet

    Well if they are pushing devices out this quickly they MUST be selling enough… I’m happy with my DTEK50 though.