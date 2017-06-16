OxygenOS Open Beta 18/9 now available for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

OnePlus has announced that its latest OxygenOS Open Beta, 18/9, is now available.
The release brings with it an update OnePlus Community App to V 1.9 and a variety of bug fixes listed below:
- Fixed occasional duplicate notifications
- Fixed expanded screenshot duplicate stitches
- Fixed app locker
- Fixed inaccurate battery percentage
- Fixed certain display issues with OnePlus Font
- Fixed certain display issues in the weather app
- Fixed camera occasionally unable to open
- Fixed sending files with 3rd party apps via hotspot
- Fixed inaccurate displayed network speed when activating hotspot
Users who have already flashed an Open Beta release will receive the new build as an over-the-air update. Those who aren’t running Open Beta software can find the full ROM and instructions on how to install it on the downloads page here.
Some users on Reddit have commented that the rollout of another bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T is somewhat unexpected, considering that the OnePlus 5 launch date is rapidly approaching, but most are simply content that certain pernicious bugs — particularly the battery indicator issue — are being addressed.
Source: OnePlus
