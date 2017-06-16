News
OxygenOS Open Beta 18/9 now available for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Jun 16, 2017

1:59 PM EDT

5 comments

One Plus 3T header image

OnePlus has announced that its latest OxygenOS Open Beta, 18/9, is now available.

The release brings with it an update OnePlus Community App to V 1.9 and a variety of bug fixes listed below:

  • Fixed occasional duplicate notifications
  • Fixed expanded screenshot duplicate stitches
  • Fixed app locker
  • Fixed inaccurate battery percentage
  • Fixed certain display issues with OnePlus Font
  • Fixed certain display issues in the weather app
  • Fixed camera occasionally unable to open
  • Fixed sending files with 3rd party apps via hotspot
  • Fixed inaccurate displayed network speed when activating hotspot

Users who have already flashed an Open Beta release will receive the new build as an over-the-air update. Those who aren’t running Open Beta software can find the full ROM and instructions on how to install it on the downloads page here.

Some users on Reddit have commented that the rollout of another bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T is somewhat unexpected, considering that the OnePlus 5 launch date is rapidly approaching, but most are simply content that certain pernicious bugs — particularly the battery indicator issue — are being addressed.

Source: OnePlus

Comments

  • Omar

    People holding their breath to see what OnePlus does with the 3 once the 5 comes out.. Lol. They have a very bad habit of completely abandoning their older phones once a new one comes out, and if that happens with the 3/3T (keeping in mind they released a new limited edition 3T in March of this year) then it will be the last OnePlus device I buy. The discontinuation of the device and it’s official accessories isn’t a good sign.

    • AMB_07

      This.
      They weren’t even in charge of the Oneplus One software but made an Oxygen OS version for it, to which they rapidly dropped support of. Oneplus X is a joke, barely made it to Android 6.0.
      And now they said Nougat won’t be coming to the Oneplus 2, which was released not even two years ago!

    • Omar

      Yeah I was part of the OPO Oxygen OS fiasco. Wasn’t fun. Especially with the excuses they gave. They tend to use their customers as beta testers for their new phones. I almost doubt the Open Beta version of Oxygen OS will ever see a stable version for the 3/3T once the 5 comes out.

