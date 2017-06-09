News
Bell to launch rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 on June 23

Jun 9, 2017

6:21 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy XCover4

Bell will release the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 on June 23rd, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.

In addition to earning an IP68 certification, meaning it can stay submerged under 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes, the Galaxy XCover 4 has been MIL-STD 810G certified. The latter is a military certification that signifies the XCover4 can survive environmental conditions like extreme heat and cold. With the XCover4, users can increase its touchscreen sensitivity to the point it’s usable with gloves.

Besides those two features, the XCover4 is an otherwise mid-range phone. It features Android Nougat, a 5-inch 720 x 1280 pixel display, quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and a removable 2,800mAh battery.

While we weren’t able to confirm whether other Canadian carriers will carry the Galaxy XCover 4, we suspect that they will.

Comments

  • southerndinner

    Holy hell that’s ugly!

    • It’s probably meant to be as robust as some of Samsung’s other phones like the Galaxy S4 Active and other similar phones. Those phones were not made to look nice appearance wise but instead they were meant to be tough phones that withstand drops better than the other phones in the Galaxy lineup.

    • Waleeed Aly

      I think it looks good; it’s not really trying to win a beauty contest, is it…?

    • zanzee

      function > form. I’ll always take function. The current trend of pretty phones needs to end.

  • Waleeed Aly

    Brilliant. That does look like a ‘tank’ unlike that other newish phone. This will suit so many people and would be a great gift for a younger user.

  • Brad Fortin

    Aw, I was hoping they’d get the Active line back.

  • George

    Bell = Hell
    Thanks but no thanks!