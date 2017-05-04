Microsoft is planning to ‘show the world what’s next’ in Shanghai on May 23rd

In a surprise move, Microsoft has announced that it’s planning to “show the world what’s next” at an event set to take place in Shanghai on May 23rd.
The company hasn’t revealed any additional details and hasn’t even specified the precise location of the keynote, nor what it plans to show off.
See you in Shanghai. May 23. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface https://t.co/aMgvkkqE52 pic.twitter.com/vzcK9MqIpf
— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) May 5, 2017
It’s unclear what the scale of the announcement is, though the head of Microsoft’s Surface division, Panos Panay, tweeted the announcement accompanied by the hashtag ‘#surface.’
With Panay revealing he’ll be atttending Microsoft’s Shanghai event, it’s likely the company could be preparing to reveal the Surface Pro 5 or possibly even the Surface Book 2.
Earlier this week Microsoft revealed Windows 10 S, an education-focused version of its Windows 10 operating system, as well as the Surface Laptop, the company’s first self-designed traditional laptop. It is still unclear, however, when the Surface Laptop will launch in Canada.
The tech giant also has its annual Build event coming up running from May 10th to the 17th.
Comments
Pingback: ۲ خرداد ماه منتظر معرفی سرفیس پرو جدید باشید | IR24 | ای ار 24()
Pingback: Microsoft to hold May 23rd event regarding Surface line; is the Surface Pro 5 to be unveiled? - Kutch Vagad Leva News()
Pingback: Latest News Updates | Telugu News | Online News | devine | all devine | Entertainment News | Gossips | latest telugu news | telugu gossips | telugu | latest news updates()
Pingback: Microsoft’s Panos Panay says ‘there’s no such thing’ as the Surface Pro 5 | Daily Update()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 – デジタル()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 – digital-gadget.click()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 | monono.biz()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 | monono.click()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 | kadenno.click()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 – ITC()
Pingback: マイクロソフト、新型「Surface」シリーズを今月23日に発表か – ガジェット速報 – itips.click()
Pingback: Here’s our first look at the not-so-exciting Surface Pro 4 refresh - pintfy()
Pingback: Here’s our first look at the not-so-exciting Surface Pro 4 refresh | Daily Update()
Pingback: paydaycgtloansnhj.com()