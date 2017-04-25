You can now play the original Tomb Raider’s first level in your browser

News
Apr 25, 2017

Tomb Raider screenshot

Did you wake up this morning and wonder if there was an easy way for you to play the original Tomb Raider in your browser? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that thanks to Timur Gagiev’s OpenLara Project, this is now possible.

While the browser-based game only features the iconic title’s first level right now, it runs surprisingly well in a full-screen browser,Â complete with controller support.

XProger, the game’s developer, lists himself on Github as a programmer for Quake Champions from Saber Interactive. He says his inspiration to create OpenLara is the OpenTomb project, a cross-platform re-implementation of the Core Engine that powered the first five entries in the Tomb Raider franchise.

What blows my mind is that a game that barely ran on my parent’s aging 8MB IBM computer in 1997, is now playable in almost any web browser browser. What a time to be alive.

To put this in perspective, below you can find OG Tomb Raider’s original system requirements:

  • CPU:Â Pentium 60MHz Processor
    RAM: 8MB RAM
    GPU: SVGA Video Card
    DOS: 6.0/Windows 95
    ODD: 2X CD-ROM DriveIf you’re interested in checking out this browser-based rendition of Tomb Raider, follow this link.

