The Note 7 is heading back to South Korea with a smaller battery and cheaper price tag

The Note 7 is about a month-and-half away from getting a new lease on life, according to a report from South Korea’sÂ ETNewsÂ .
In June, Samsung will start selling refurbished Note 7 units in its home market.
The refurbished smartphone will be marketed as Galaxy Note 7R and will be available through all major Korean carriers, including SK Telecom, KT and LG.
The phone will ship with Android 7.0 and smaller a 3,200mAh battery. The best part, however, is that it will cost 700,000 won (approximately $841 CAD). That is, about $350 less than its launch prince of 988,900 won (approximately $1,190 CAD).
Rumours that Samsung planned to sell refurbished Note 7 units started to filter out earlier this year. Unfortunately, the company has already said it won’t bring back the Note 7 to Canada.
Would you buy the Note 7 if it came back to Canada and was about $350 cheaper?
Source: ETNews (Korean) Via: Android Authority
