The Galaxy Note 7 lives on.
After being recalled due from two separate battery issues, rumours pointed to Samsung possibly selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 handsets. This is now true.
In a press release, Samsung stated the sales of refurbished Note 7 smartphones “is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly.”
There is no word yet if the authorities or carriers will allow the Note 7 to be sold in Canada.
Health Canada revealed Samsung “sold or distributed” approximately 39,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in Canada and received four reports of phone batteries overheating with one incident resulting in a “minor burn injury to a consumer’s forearm.”
However, during a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Samsung Canada said there was actually 67,000 devices out in the Canadian marketplace, with 99 percent now returned.
For the devices that will not be sold as refurbished, Samsung says the “components shall be detached for reuse,” and will also “extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes.”
Update: Samsung Canada has issued the following statement on selling the refurbished Note 7 devices in Canada: “Samsung Electronics Canada will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note7 devices for rent or sale in Canada.”
