News
Samsung says it will sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 [Update]

Mar 27, 2017

10:42 AM EDT

44 comments

Galaxy Note 7

The Galaxy Note 7 lives on.

After being recalled due from two separate battery issues, rumours pointed to Samsung possibly selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 handsets. This is now true.

In a press release, Samsung stated the sales of refurbished Note 7 smartphones “is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly.”

There is no word yet if the authorities or carriers will allow the Note 7 to be sold in Canada.

Health Canada revealed Samsung “sold or distributed” approximately 39,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in Canada and received four reports of phone batteries overheating with one incident resulting in a “minor burn injury to a consumer’s forearm.”

However, during a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Samsung Canada said there was actually 67,000 devices out in the Canadian marketplace, with 99 percent now returned.

For the devices that will not be sold as refurbished, Samsung says the “components shall be detached for reuse,” and will also “extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes.”

Update: Samsung Canada has issued the following statement on selling the refurbished Note 7 devices in Canada: “Samsung Electronics Canada will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note7 devices for rent or sale in Canada.”

Source: Samsung

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Not bad but should have done this months ago. With the S8 and S8 Plus coming out in a couple of weeks and the Note 8 in August ( most likely) I don’t see this selling alot and even if it does i doubt it will be here in Canada. Reason being as many already have a bad taste on this due to he issues and many may not trust it. I would get it at a good price though if they did offer it

  • jellmoo

    Sell it at a nicely discounted price and sure, I absolutely would.

  • Techguru86

    DIdn’t they put out an article months ago that it would be sold only to India ?

    • Zach Gilbert

      There was a rumour about them doing this in India, but Samsung India said no, they won’t be selling them. Samsung is now saying that it will sell them via a press release.

    • It’s Me

      Why no in India? Did the government there put the kibosh on it?

    • Zach Gilbert

      No word on that.

  • TM

    Samsung Canada are a bunch of morons. My brother got stuck with his Note 7 while on a trip to Israel. He went to a Samsung store there and exchanged it for S7 edge. When he returned to Canada, Samsung Canada sent him a reminder in the mail for the return of Note 7. He called and told them it was returned to their Israeli store. They said it’s fine. But since then he received the same letter 3 or 4 more times. He called each time and they said they would update their records, but never did.

    • Garrett Cooper

      So something that was done in Israel store wasn’t noted in Canada? I’m shocked…

  • vn33

    Wonder what/how Samsung will reassure consumer that this will not be a “fool me once .. fool me twice” situation! Having said that, I would definitely consider it if Samsung managed to win over consumer confidence AND the price is reasonable,

    • It’s Me

      I think they will count on just the price being enticing. After already trying to fix the problem and two recalls, either people will buy them or they won’t, depending on price.

    • vn33

      I would hope Samsung also manged to convince all the Transport regulatory bodies NOT to ban them from travelling on planes. Regardless of what price it is, I don’t think I will buy it if I’m barred from bringing it on the plane.

    • It’s Me

      Very good point.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      I guess Health Canada will have to inspect and the Note 7 will have to pass those tests before allowing them to be sold here.

    • It’s Me

      They allowed them back the first time Samsung said they fixed the problem. Not sure it really matters.

    • gremlin0007

      The first recall initiated by Samsung was without Health Canada’s oversight. HC only stepped in for the second one.

    • It’s Me

      The first recall (exchange program) was announced without any regulators oversight anywhere, but regulators were brought in to facilitate the exchange program. In Canada, the exchange program for the ostensibly fixed design was done in partnership with Health Canada.
      http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2016/60168r-eng.php
      https://mobilesyrup.com/2016/09/10/samsung-canada-is-working-with-health-canada-to-complete-note-7-recall/

      Those links are both roughly a month prior to the final announcement of the second and final recall. (hopefully final anyway, given they are coming back out)

    • gremlin0007

      I don’t remember where I read it but they said the refurb ones would have a smaller battery in order to mitigate the issue with the original one being crammed in. Under the Consumer Product Safety Act, if they modify to fix their issue, the are allowed to sell the phone. The only issue I see now is the lack of trust from consumers. It’ll probably be for a niche market; definitely not for everyone.

      I personally think it’s a wasted effort on their part. They should just try and salvage the components instead of putting it back on the market.

    • It’s Me

      Wasn’t a smaller battery the original fix for the first exchange? Assuming there were multiple issues, they need to work on more than just smaller battery for the refurbs.
      https://www.cnet.com/news/samsung-galaxy-note-7-return-exchange-faq/

      I agree with you, they shouldn’t be doing this now. Bad PR.

    • gremlin0007

      After the first exchange, Samsung put in batteries that were made by a Chinese company instead, the second battery had a design flaw and was easily punctured which caused flare-ups. IMO both batteries’ issues were that they were too big and were crammed into a space that was too small for them. When they said they were going to re-release (re-re-release?) it, they would make the battery smaller and shrink it’s capacity to allow for enough room between the cathode and the anode.

      I could be wrong as I stopped reading about the Note 7 after they released the explanation for the battery issues; maybe new developments have come up since?

    • vn33

      If they put the price low enough, I’m sure there will be enough interest. Just make it profitable (ie. cost more than the salvage cost). Hoperfully Samsung won’t get the urge to be greedy and set the price too high.

    • gremlin0007

      Which they will likely be (greedy). I think they should at least give a good discount to people who actually had one before and that are interested in getting it again. Personally, I loved my Note 7; it was a great phone. Fact of the matter is that with the current state of things and people being unable to differentiate between a new and an old Note 7 (they couldn’t even differentiate between the note 7 and the S7), flying with one would be impossible and I love having my electronic toys for long flights.

    • vn33

      I agree … personally, I think they would try to milk this to make up for their previous loss and it would be through a silly pricing plan. Also just for the fact I can’t bring this phone on a plane would negate any desire I have for it.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      Obviously they did not inspect the phones themselves, they just trusted they will be ok. A smart person told me once: “I gave you my trust the moment you were born, you are my son. You betray that once and then you will have to earn it back”.

      Same here.

  • AJKahn

    So basically everyone here agrees that they would buy it, regardless of its past, as long as it comes with a “killer” price.

    So what defines a “killer” price (or a discount) then? How much will you be willing to shell for it?

  • Umer Mushtaq

    If they sell it for $230, I’ll buy it.

  • Jonah Emery

    No way would I buy this, especially on a contract through a carrier. The resell value of this refurbished phone would be nonexistent, not to mention the glances and distrust of the public around you when you use the thing.

  • Joshua Richards

    Good grief, the problem was confined to the batteries themselves, the rest of the unit is still as good as any other current-generation Samsung Note ever was. Don’t know why people can’t wrap their heads around this. As long as the new batteries are well and truly manufactured properly, we won’t have problems. Last time around, they replaced one set of batteries that had faulty construction with another set having different problems. Since they’re refurbished, and a new Note 8 is probably coming out in half a year or so, plus it being associated with the Note 7 debacle, they’re probably worth 50% of brand new price.

  • TP

    Refurbished or not, aren’t Note 7 prohibited from entering a plane?

  • h2oflyer

    What exactly do they mean by “refurbished”. If Samsung is only going to provide a newer “safer” battery as per their apology and confession, that doesn’t constitute refurbishment to me.

    I still say as per many of my previous posts on the Note7 failures, that there were other hardware problems. Otherwise the headline would read ” Note 7 being reintroduced with safer battery”.

    Replacing a battery ( as done thousands of times at service kiosks) doesn’t make a refurbished phone.

  • Jason van de Laar

    Another important question, how will they price it?

  • SuperDSpamalot

    If it was less then $400, I would consider it. Only if the blanket ban on the devices was lifted, though. It’s an amazing phone, but not worth airport hassle.

    • Roger

      Exactly. Remove the ban and I’ll buy one for $400 or less.

  • Omar

    Honestly, aside from battery issues the Note 7 was probably the best phone to come out last year. Selling it at half price, with the travel ban removed, might affect sales for the S8 and Note 8.

  • bar1010

    Isis will probably be very interested. Lol.

  • Brad Fortin

    I have no qualms with refurbished units. As far as I’m aware refurbished units typically undergo more rigorous testing than non-refurbished units.

  • Max Power

    I hate Canada. This country is lame when it comes to technology.

    • Badwithnames14

      On the plus side, we’ve got water!

  • Sighmonsez

    I’m sure Health Canada has more important things to do than review a phone that will NOT be sold in Canada. I also think pricing is a moot point, for the same reason.

  • FearlessOneSix

    Well the update says Note 7 refurbished will not be coming to Canada. But really refurbished? Why didn’t they just change up a few things cosmetically and call it a N7 Neo instead of re-releasing the airplane un-friendly one?

  • h2oflyer

    I don’t think sleazy Samsung has any intentions​ of releasing a refurbished Note7. This is nothing more than another leak to pretend there was nothing wrong with the Note7.

  • Braden Nakonechy

    I would trade my edge 7, gave up two perfect note 7’s for a edge, miss my note and pen.

