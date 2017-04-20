News
Google and Huawei sued over Nexus 6P bootloop and battery drain issues

Apr 20, 2017

9:08 PM EDT

4 comments

google huawei nexus 6p lawsuit

Google and Huawei are facing a class action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Texas for failing to remedy or provide support to customers facing the bootloop and battery drain issues that plague some Nexus 6P devices.

A release from the firm behind the lawsuit, Chimicles & Tikellis, notes that the battery drain issue causes the phone to shut off even when there appears to be significant battery life remaining, while the bootloop issue is a “death-spiral wherein the phone will be unresponsive, suddenly switch off, and then remain stuck on a start-up screen.” Both issues have been widely acknowledged on Reddit and Nexus forums.

Additionally, the complaint put forward by the law firm alleges that Google passes the blame to Huawei when users bring up the issue, which is in turn “unhelpful and often stonewalls attempts to obtain warranty coverage, telling consumers the problem is not the phone or the battery, but instead it is a problem with Google’s software.”

The suit is still in its early stages, but if successful it could, at the very least, prompt better customer care from both companies involved.

The entire complaint is available here.

Comments

  • Luc Lafreniere

    Yep, I have the sudden phone dies issue yet I have over 20+ % battery life. I’ve tried everything to “calibrate” the phone, factory reset, etc. It happens all the time. Also, according to a battery capacity estimating app after running it for a week, I have less than 60% of its original capacity, which is very disappointing for a phone that is 1.5 years old (based on multiple other phones over many years). It’s very frustrating…

  • David Carrier

    And the Nexus 9 constant freezing having to hard reset mutiple times a day….????????

  • Andres_Parada

    My 6p right now is a paperweight bootlooped and it’s out of warranty. No one wants to fix it, was forced to pay out my early HUP fee of 230 to get a new phone. What a shame neither of these huge companies want to take responsibility for the thousands of people that have these issues.

