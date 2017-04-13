News
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift to drop on April 20th

Apr 13, 2017

4:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality

Rick and Morty fans rejoice; Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality’s launch date has been revealed.

Rick and Morty is moving into the virtual reality realm via this0 new VR game developed by Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs, the creators of Job Simulator.

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will launch April 20th for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift. In the game the player controls a clone of Morty and can explore Rick’s garage as well as the Smith family home. You can also go through portals, throw things and even smack Rick.

The VR title is set to cost $29.99 USD (about $39.91 CAD) and will require 8 gigabytes of storage and an Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater processor, according to Oculus.

Source: CNETOculus

