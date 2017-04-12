News
Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

Apr 12, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

2 comments

Rate plans

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and plan changes, found below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Starting today, every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

7-Eleven

Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase

Bell

New
• LG G6: $300 off with trade-in offer
• Add Unlimited US-Canada option on all regions
• Add 500Mb data option on main regions

Ongoing
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones

Chatr

Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 month if you sign up for auto-pay

CityFone

Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50 percent for 6 months
• 10 percent off BYO

Fido

Ongoing
• Various bonus credits on select phones with select 2-year plans
• 10 percent off plans on 4GB+ plans in Quebec
• $10 off plans (Main Regions, MB & SK) or $7 off plans (QC) or $5 off plans (Main Regions & QC) with BYO phone
• $60 Credit with BYO phone in QC only

Freedom Mobile

New
• Add $35 MyTab Boost payment option
• Remove all existing Smartphone plan
• Add $30 (250MB) / $40 (2GB) / $49 (4GB) & $59 (6GB) plans with Unlimited Talk & Text
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans

Koodo Mobile

Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing
• LG G4: $100 Bill Credit + $10 off per month for 12 months
• Up to $360 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card

Petro Canada

Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime

Public Mobile

Ongoing
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing
• $200 Visa Prepaid Card with Huawei Nova Plus on 2-year Share Everything plans
• $300 trade-in credit on the LG V20 on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans (in-store)
• 1GB Bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan in MB and SK 2GB Bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan
• 2GB Bonus data on 14GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• Special Offer on the 10GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• $100 Visa Prepaid Card with all phones on min. 2-year Smart Tab Share Everything plans
• $200/$100 off for customers switching from SaskTel/MTS
• $10/mo. discount for 2nd line and $15/mo. discount for 3rd/5th and additional lines, $35/mo. discount for 4th line on all Share Everything plans
• No connection fee ($20/line) online

SaskTel

Ongoing
• $200 trade-in with the Samsung Galaxy S7 / Edge S7 & Note 7
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone

Telus

New
• Quebec: Add 4Gb & 6Gb data option / Remove 7Gb option
Ongoing
• $100 trade-in with the LG G5
• $200 trade-in with the Pixel / Pixel XL
• $100 off when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid

Vidéotron

New
• Remove “2GB of extra data for plan 3GB or more” promotion
Ongoing
• Up to 25 percent off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New
• LG G6: $400 off with trade-in offer
• Remove “Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017): 2Gb bonus data for 3 months” promotion
• Remove 2GB bonus data

Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Visa Prepaid Cards with various phones
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid

