In an interesting move, the Bank of Canada has hidden an Easter egg in its new website dedicated to the country’s new Canada 150 commemorative $10 bill.
The secret sequence, known as the ‘Konami Code‘ among video game players, unlocks the national anthem and fills the screen with a shower of tiny animated banknotes.
If you’d like to try out the trick for yourself, the code is as follows: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a. You can enter the code on your keyboard after navigating to the Bank of Canada’s official website.
The code was first used in the 1986 release of Gradius for the NES, but most likely know it for its presence in classic 2D sidescrolling shoot-em-up Contra, where it was sometimes referred to as the “Contra Code” and the “30 Lives Code.” The Konami Code has subsequently been used in a variety of other video games over the years and has become engrained in video game culture.
“The Bank of Canada’s web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation,” said Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard, in a recent statement to media outlets.
There’s obviously nothing more Canadian than the Konami Code.
