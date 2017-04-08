This could be the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with a 3,200 mAh battery

Last month, Samsung announced plans to bring back the recalled Galaxy Note 7 in select regions.
Samsung Canada confirmed to MobileSyrup that the one-time flagship would not see a valiant return to Canadian soil, noting “Samsung Electronics Canada will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in Canada.” While this decision is for the better, it will be interesting to see how Samsung will bring this to market.
According to a number of leaked images of the refurbished Note 7, Samsung intends launch the smartphone with model number SM-N935 and Android 7.0 Nougat. The root cause of the Note 7 recall was due to two separate battery issues and it seems Samsung is addressing the issue by reducing the battery to a 3,200mAh battery, which is 300mAh less than what the first variation of the Galaxy Note 7.
Finally, there is no indication yet as to how Samsung will market the refurbished Note 7 and if it will carry a new name to avoid any concerns of taking it on any airplanes.
A recent interview with MobileSyrup, Samsung Canada stated there was a total of 67,000 Note 7 smartphones in the Canadian marketplace, with 99 percent of device now returned.
