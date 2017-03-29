Reviews
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Hands-on: The death of the bezel

Mar 29, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

106 comments

With the Note 7 turning into a disaster of epic proportions for Samsung, the South Korean tech giant — which is synonymous with the term ‘Android Phone’ for many consumers — has a lot riding on the release of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of re-instilling consumer confidence in its devices.

While it’s impossible to know how reliable the S8 and S8+ will be given the device hasn’t been released to the public yet, the company recently revealed it now has an eight-step quality assurance process for battery production and that it’s committed to “quality innovation.”

Regardless of how impressive the S8 is, it’s going to be difficult for the tech giant to shake the burn of the Note 7 in the minds of many, though Samsung’s latest smartphones are undeniably stellar offerings.

Say hello to the Snapdragon 835

Samsung Galaxy S8+

First, let’s get the specs out of the way: the S8 and S8+ feature 2960 x 1440 pixel 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display respectively, ditching the more curved sides of S7 Edge and instead opting for curved Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back of both devices. It’s worth noting that due to the S8+’s larger display, it features a 529ppi screen, whereas the S8 comes equipped with 570ppi glass. Both devices, however, feature displays with identical resolutions.

The phones also come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor, the Snapdragon 835, unlike last year’s S7 and S7 Edge, which featured Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 8890 silicon. Depending on how much you care about benchmarks and on which side of the Exnyos vs. Snapdragon argument you fell on last year, this could end up being an issue.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

In comparison, LG’s G6 features the Snapdragon 821, giving Samsung’s latest flagship offering an advantage in the processor department when compared to some flagships. The phone also features a sizeable 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (specific storage of the S8 in Canada is still unconfirmed), expandable through a microSD card up to 256GB.

As for technical specifications, the main difference between the S8 and the S8+ beyond size is that the former features a 3,000mAh battery and the latter has a 3,500mAh power source.

S8 side view

It’s unclear right now what the battery life difference is between both new flagships, but given the S8+ features the same resolution as the S8, it’s likely the length is very similar.

Just like last year’s S7 and S7 Edge, the S8 and S8+ are IP68 water resistance, a positive for anyone who tends to be accident prone like myself. Both phones also come equipped with wireless charging.

Minor camera upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S8 camera

In terms of camera performance, Samsung has updated the S8’s front shooter to 8-megapixels, but this time with autofocus as well.

The S8 and S8+’s rear camera, however, remains at 12-megapixels like the S7 and S7 Edge, though Samsung says it’s improved the processing that goes on behind the scenes on the device resulting in greater image quality.

S8 in hand

I tested out the S8’s front and back camera briefly during my hands-on time with the phone and it snapped photos that looked on par with the S7’s stellar camera.

Spending more time with the S8’s shooter is definitely still necessary before passing final judgment, however, but my initial impressions are resoundingly positive.

Samsung gets into the virtual assistant game with Bixby

corner of S8

With the launch of the S8, Samsung is also entering the virtual assistant game with Bixby, its own proprietary virtual assistant. While I watched a demonstration of Bixby in action and was impressed with the virtual assistant’s ability to visually recognize objects, I unfortunately wasn’t able to go hands-on with it.

For an example of the feature, a representative from Samsung shot a photo of a Red Bull and energy drinks, including Red Bull products, instantly appeared within the assistant’s search screen. A colleague from another publication also said that Bixby was amusingly able to recognize the iPhone 7 when snapping photos of Apple’s smartphone.

Galaxy S8 next Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6

Bixby also seems capable of Google Assistant contextual search. For example, if you ask the assistant about a specific actor or actress, it will then automatically know who you’re still talking about if you inquire with a follow-up question about specific films. Another example shown involved a Samsung rep telling Bixby to send the last photo they took of their wife, with the assistant following-up by asking who their wife is.

Purely on paper, however, Bixby’s mix of Google Assistant and Google image graph search, as well as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, is impressive if Samsung’s lofty claims are accurate. My concern is that while Bixby may be capable this functionality, it may not be great at any single category. Bixby’s current lack of third-party support could pose an issue for the platform as well, despite the fact that Samsung says it has plans to add outside app integration in the future.

S8 side view

The S8 and S8+ also features iris scanning functionality pulled directly from the Note 7, as well as the ability to log into the phone through a new Windows Hell0-like facial recognition system. Again, I wasn’t able to try out either feature during my hands-on time with the device. I’m optimistic about the new facial recognition if it works like Samsung says it will: “Just click the home button and look at the phone.”

Samsung also briefly showed off a new docking system set to launch with the S8 and S8+ called DeX, allowing the phone to connect to any HDMI monitor and expand into a “full-screen Android experience.” Again, like many features I saw during my briefing regarding Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, DeX is an impressive experiment, especially if it delivers on its promise.

S8 back view

It is, however, important to note that we’ve seen this in the past with Windows 10’s Continuum and even Motorola’s ill-fated Moto Blur, both with a varying degree of success (mostly failure on Motorola’s part).

The layout of DeX connected devices resembles Windows 10 and Samsung says all of its proprietary apps will expand to user-interfaces designed for larger monitors. Microsoft also plans to support DeX with its Office suite in the near future and the company says it’s likely that Adobe will update its mobile apps in the near future with that functionality as well. It’s yet to be seen if the S8 and S8+ really have the power to push a full-screen desktop experience that’s reliable and worth using, but the demonstration of the new docking system by a Samsung representative showed promise.

The child of the S7 and Note 7

S8 HDR

In many ways, the S8 visually resembles a combination of the S7 and the Note 7 thanks to its rounded edges and all-around curved display, though it’s the phone’s bezel-less ‘Infinity Display’ that makes it stand out from other flagships. The LG G6, arguably Samsung’s main competitor in the high-end Android space, features a similarly minimized bezel.

Another notable element of the devices is that they don’t feature a home button. Samsung instead opts for a haptic iPhone 7-like non-physical input. While I wasn’t fond of the S8’s new home button at first, it quickly grew on me, similar to what happened with the iPhone 7’s home button last year. The rear fingerprint scanner, a first for Samsung, is responsive but oddly placed. Unlike other devices like the Google Pixel, LG G6 and even the Nexus 6P and 5X, the S8’s fingerprint sensor sits beside its camera, making it awkward to access.

S8 on stand

All in, I’m very fond of the overall look and feel of the S8. The phone gives off the impression of a high-quality, high-end smartphone and builds on the foundation Samsung created with the S7 and S7 Edge last year. Those expecting a complete design overhaul, however, will be disappointed with the Galaxy S8.

While the Infinity Display does give the phone a unique look, its glossy, fingerprint magnet Gorilla Glass 5 body is still very similar to the S7’s. If you weren’t a fan of the S7 and were hoping for a return to the S6’s boxy style, you won’t be fond of the S8 or the S8+ either.

S8 vs. S7

In Canada the S8 is set to start at $1,035 CAD with the S8+ costing $1,115. Specific carrier pricing still hasn’t been revealed.

The phone is available in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray in Canada. Maple Gold, Tactic Silver and Coral Blue, along with Midnight Black and Orchid Gray colour variants will be available in the U.S. and other markets. 

We’ll have more on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the coming weeks, including a full review. 

Comments

  • Eric Bourduas

    FYI: The comparative table says they both have 3500 mAh batteries while the text says it’s 3000 vs 3500.

  • KiwiBri

    AMAZING Production in that launch video! Wow Samsung!

  • Techguru86

    5.8″ QHD display with a 3000Mah, probably not a good idea lol

    • h2oflyer

      Agreed, the 5.1 QHD S7 with Exynos and 3000mAh battery is ok…. Can’t see this being better.

    • Brad Fortin

      To make up for it the default resolution will be FHD, like the Z5 Premium.

  • Dimitri

    Can not wait for the S8+. Getting both my cases next week. Already loving it other then a smaller battery but thats fine for me.

  • Dimitri

    The S8 and S8+ will be launched on April 21st!.

  • Maxime Dubois Bergeron

    ugh! I hate the curves on the side of screen. I always activate the touch screen by just holding my S7 and this is seems even worse since there’s no bezel :

    but beside that, this seems like a solid product. Upgrading from a S7 seems unnecessary but for someone with an older device it seem like the perfect phone for now. 🙂

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Honestly – after using a curved screen for a year now I love it. Looks so good too.

      This phone will be awesome.

    • Shogun

      The lack of a bezel just makes these phones that much easier to break when you inevitably drop it. It’s more about style than durability and for the price, no thanks.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    $1035 CAD is painful – our dollar is awful. I guess I will be waiting for a good carrier subsidy to buy. Hopefully before Christmas!

  • specialk2000

    Didn’t the S7 come with the Snapdragon 820? It was the Galaxy S6 that came with the Exynos.

    Edit: Nevermind that was the Note 7, lol.

    • h2oflyer

      You got it reversed.

    • Yup! We were confused about that at first as well.

  • Uzair Abbas

    Why such a large screen? s8 is almost the same size as s7 edge.

    For me its hard to use s7 edge, and now s8 with similar size AND fingerprint on the back only makes matter worse. Yes there is Iris, but during school, i can just tap the home button and unlock phone. Now you have to lift phone to look into camera or press back fingerprint.

    I hope there is a mini s8 with 5.1″. s8 should’ve been 3000 mah as well).

    For people with s5, s6, its a great update. But for s7>s8, for me personally, it’s a downgrade.

    • Justin Steen

      My LG G5 has the finger print scanner on the back. I just use my pointer finger on my dominant hand to unlock it. Not really a problem.

    • Tom.

      Agree with the placement of the fingerprint scanner. I’ve really enjoyed not having to pick up the phone or put my face directly in front of it to unlock it and do things.

    • Smanny

      It’s actually a really good idea to have a finger print scanner on the back, especially when you put your hand in your pocket to pull out the phone, because you can unlock the phone before you actually pull it out of your pocket, and it’s then facing you unlocked.

    • Cameron Davidson

      You don’t HAVE to use the iris scanner…

  • h2oflyer

    Nothing much to offer after all of Samsung’s sponsored leaks. Definately not worth switching up from the S7 with Exynos. I’ll stand up and go on record right now and say that battery performance won’t be any better than the S7 and probably worse.

    The big negative for me is the tall skinny thumb stretching display and was hoping that a significant improvement in battery life would offset that.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      Specially when the S7 edge has a 3600mAh battery. The S8+ with a larger screen has a tad lower battery; that might be an issue.

  • David Foggia

    Bruhhh that price

    • Sean-Paul

      And what’s the price of the iPhone?

    • jeneral

      Who cares about the iPhone’s price? Relative to recent Samsung flagships this is pricey. I paid $800 for a Galaxy S6 64GB 2 years ago.The 32 GB model was even cheaper.

    • Rishu7

      2014, the Canadian dollars was 0.90 cents US… A Canuckistan loonie doesn’t go as far in 2017.

  • Badwithnames14

    I wonder if the S8 will get FM radio enabled like the US S7 did, along with the Canadian (display?) models of the A5.

    Not that it really matters to me when the price is about 1/5 of first year university tuition. :/

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    So all the S8 will be edge style devices.

    I fail to see what the fuzz is about the on screen buttons. They may look more elegant , at least for the home buttom, but they still take screen real state cause they are always there. So the fact remains, even when the screen goes down further; that space is still reserved for buttons. It makes the phone sexier yes but that is all, you are not getting more usable screen on the bottom.

    • Whome

      Actually on my G4 they disappear when not in use and you swipe down from the top of the screen to activate.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      Same as the current back and recent apps button on the Galaxy Sx series. My point was: that space is really not being used for anything else so there is really no bottom screen realstate gain on that part. Mind you that I do believe that it was about time to get rid of the physical home button.

    • downhilldude

      In some apps they disappear, particularly in games and videos/photos. In several instances, you get to take advantage of the entire (larger) screen.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    What is the big difference between a 5.8″ and a 6.2″ device? Yes between 5″ and 6″ there could be noticeable difference in usability. People who has trouble with 6.2 will also have trouble with 5.8
    So I don’t get the point of this. Honestly the design decisions seem to have been taken haphazardly.

    • Zach Gilbert

      There are no feature differences on the larger device Well, other than the battery, which is a bit larger. But even with the increased battery, you won’t see much, if any, increase in battery life due to the increased power consumption of a larger screen.

  • Andrew English

    Wrong processor unless Samsung lied at their own launch. They clearly stated the North American version of their phones would have their new 10nm chipset, meaning Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo).

    • Lin

      The SD835 is also 10nm

    • Dimitri

      A little bit of research will go long ways. The SnapDragon 835 processor is also 10nm. So they both are the same 10nm but one is Exynos which is for europe and north America gets SD

    • Canada is getting the Snapdragon 835 (we’ve confirmed this with Samsung Canada on multiple occasions).

  • MoYeung

    As a whole, I don’t see it better than Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Why people pick Samsung?

    • Dankey

      Cause they bin brainwashed by them thar Koh-reeans.
      Jus’ like Appley folk bin brainwashed by…er…apples.

    • downhilldude

      I prefer Samsung as they are usually the feature leaders (features that become standard Android a few generations later, like split screen). The look of the S8 appeals to me far more than the XZ, as well. I use wireless charging 75% of the time. I like the Gear watches and VR. Lots of reasons.

    • h2oflyer

      They weren’t the feature leader with water resistance that became standard for all phones now.

    • downhilldude

      “Usually…”

    • h2oflyer

      Just trying to throw a few bones to other phone makers.

      I love my S7 after a string of Xperias, BUT, the ploriferation of repeat S8 articles and misinformation is a bit much. You’d think it was a major milestone in cell phone introduction.

      Samsung has passed on their marketing hype to others, buyer beware.

    • downhilldude

      But, it’s Sony…

    • GTR78

      Yeah Because Sony means better quality, innovation, and reliability over Samsung.

    • downhilldude

      Says you…

    • GTR78

      Actually, Xperia’s had small multi-tasking apps around the same time when it was introduced on Galaxy. However, on Xperia you could resize apps to whatever size you want and have as many as you want over top of each other, for ex. web-browser, calculater, camera, notes over a game such as Real Racing 3.

      Sony was the first with IP68 waterproofing, first with exposed water resistance headphone jack, first with 4K screen, first with Hi Res Audio, first with the metal/glass combo that is found on S7/S7 edge, first with 5 axis stabilization, and now it is the first announced phone with bluetooth 5.0, 4K HDR screen, and motion eye and memory-stacked camera capable of 960fps. Not to mention Sony was the first to try to start a bezel-less trend with the Xperia ZL.

      No doubt the S8 looks appealing from the front but on the back the Sony Xperia XZ Premium looks far more sexy and sleek. The luminous chrome screams premium. The Xperia XZ Premium has large bezels due to front facing stereospeakers, waterproofing and the memory-stacked camera taking up a lot of space. Do you want all those features, or do you want small bezels? It’s yet to be wondered if the lack of bezel’s hinders practicality in landscape mode (fingers accidentally touching screen), or thumb grip when shooting photos with lack of dedicated shutter button like Xperia’s.

      Other features the Xperia XZ Premium has over S8: Playstation remote play, 138% sRBG (S8 and iPhone only have 100%), 3230 mAh battery with stamina mode and smart charging, Xperia intelligence, 13 MP front camera, X-reality and Trilumilious Display technogies, better side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and predictive auto-focus.

    • downhilldude

      Sony = Pass

    • GTR78

      You seem buthurt because you’re downplaying all the XZ Premium features simply because Samsung didn’t do it first…

    • downhilldude

      Ouch! You nailed it. I feel so ashamed…

    • For me, the S8 is a much sleeker looking device than the Xperia XZ Premium.

    • Lawrence CH Lee

      looks better and it feels better to me

  • Word

    Stereo speakers are listed in the specs, but not commented on in the write up or the video. Is this legit or is this like the time MKBHD said the V20 had stereo speakers (which it clearly does not).

    • I was told today during a briefing that the S8 and S8+ do not have stereo speakers (this is according to Samsung Canada).

    • Cameron Davidson

      I thought the stereo speakers were from the Note 8 design rumours.

  • Brad Fortin

    “The death of the bezel”

    Are you just trying to mirror your initial iPhone 7 hands-on title that mentioned the death of the headphone jack? ‘Cause the bezels on the Galaxy S8 are clearly still alive, while the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 is clearly dead.

    • brent

      oh Brad stick to commenting ONLY on stories that pertain to iCrap products please.. thanks

    • Brad Fortin

      Hahaha.

    • Badwithnames14

      Yeesh what is with the commenters on this website? Everyone seems so hateful, and so so petty about it.

    • No.

  • Elky64

    Pretty much anticipated the price hike yet see little to entice upgrading over my S7. Already use iris scanning on my 950 and not really a fan of it pre se, minimal camera improvements are a wee disappointing, and curved screen meh. So looks like we’ll be passing on these.

  • Dankey

    Bring back the bezel…bring back the home button.

  • AMADHA

    I use a Note II and this doesn’t compel me to want to move away from it (aside from more and more apps not wanting to run on it). Nothing really impressive here, really.

    Not fond of the glass everywhere, non-user replaceable battery is still a huge negative (but nobody seems to complain especially those who write these reviews because they probably upgrade before the battery use issue shows itself), glass and batteries are the number one and two fail points of modern phones. Wonder how much Samsung would have saved on the Note 7 battery fiasco if users could have just ripped the old battery out and dropped in an S7 battery? Can’t believe that the engineering problem of achieving IP68 with a replaceable battery is that hard to solve.

    Personally, I think its just marketing to force upgrades when the batteries fail to hold a decent charge after 18 months of use. An issue nobody is trying to fix it seems, just get it to last two years…. Only thing slightly useful, except for the fact that it’s designed to be a cash generator, and kind of duplicates another Android app is Bixby. I don’t want a spy on my device. I just want something I can tell what to do when I’m driving and need great hands free support. $99 headphones? How about better and louder built in speakers for when I’m using speakerphone instead?

    Miss, miss, miss. Where’s the foldable phone? Now that I might buy because I love the idea of a phone and tablet in the same device. Three years of teasing and we get a wrap-around edge that gets in the way when I hold it and accidentally click stuff I didn’t want to…. Sigh. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should, engineering types. Thanks for leaving the headphone jack Samsung, the one great idea this phone displays. (Why remove the home button and then add one just for Bixby?) Stop trying to build an i-phone Samsung and just be different! We actually like that, that’s why we bought your phone and not theirs!

    Sorry, but there’s a lot of pent up frustration at this end of the keyboard.

    • h2oflyer

      You said it all

    • Smanny

      The Note 2 is old now (2012). The Note 2 has a low resolution display. Besides the S8 is made to go in Samsung’s Gear VR headset. Plus it has a lot of newer features compared to the Note 2. The Note has the spen, but if you really like that old note, then I am sure the new note 8 in the fall will offer even more including the spen, like maybe a 4k display.

  • Pip Boy

    So with the introduction of the soft home button, does it mean that the home and arrow icon will permanently occupy part of the screen?

  • h2oflyer

    I’ve heard some good news about the hated fingerprint sensor….You can also swipe to pull down the notification panel.

    I assume there will be other positive features showing up as the phones see use…Hopefully good battery life.

  • h2oflyer

    Possible good news for Exynos lovers (like me). The Rogers site shows the S8 specs as MSM8998 labeled as Qualcomm..Could be a typo or no one really knows .

  • Philippe

    Cant understand how people are paying upward of 1000$ for a phone with non removable battery. I bought a like new S3 when the S4 was available, bought a like new S5 when the S6 was available. I replaced the battery once on each of those. I should be getting an S7 now that the S8 is available, but the non removable battery makes me want to keep the S5 longer… By the way I am paying 5$ a month for my cell service with 1gb of data, cheapskate is my middle name.

    • Kevin Jai Tej Montbose

      $5? The name of your cell phone provider plz?

    • Philippe

      Was a tablet plan promotion, don’t think you can get it anymore. Data only, use Fongo or other voip for voice and text, not always as clear as a voice line but good enough for me. With wifi everywhere you could almost get by with only voip and ditch the cell provider completely.

    • Kevin Jai Tej Montbose

      Thx Philippe. Fido has a tablet plan for $15/3GB. Does a tablet sim card work on a phone? Sorry if the question might seem a bit naive.

    • Philippe

      Been on a tablet plan for over 5 years without any problem. Sim card is the same, only the plan is different. Just pretend you are using it with a tablet.

    • Kevin Jai Tej Montbose

      Thx again Philippe for taking the time to answer my questions. Was very informative. As you said, fongo is not that bad. Works better on 3G/LTE than wi-fi. I personally use it to call friends in Toronto but for some particular reasons, it doesn’t work so well in Montreal. It does the job, however and it’s free except for the small donation to enable text msg.

    • Anonymous501

      I’m also hesitant to give up my s5. I bought the s2 when it first came out and it was pretty sluggish by the time the s5 came out. Now my s5 is 3 years old but it still works great. On both my s2 and s5 I replaced the batteries midlife. I’m not too keen on buying a phone where I can’t do that.

      I’ll probably hold onto my s5 a while longer. Maybe a competitor will come out with a better phone. I love the galaxy series, but I also like being able to swap out the battery with ease.

    • Kevin Valencourt

      I am more upset about the fact the curved screen. I personally hate this. Glass screen protectors and cases just never fit 100% correctly. Not a fan at all.

  • Bob Loblaw

    This isn’t an article, it’s an advertisement. Guess Robellus is paying off mobilesh!tup now.

    • Dimitri

      How do u get that? Please share as i don’t see it like that at all. Actually it’s a article telling u more about the phone and features.

  • Lawrence CH Lee

    will it have dual sim? or just a sim and SD card slot?

    • Dimitri

      Single sim.. No dual. Canada will never get dual sim slot.

    • Lawrence CH Lee

      this is sad news.. i travel a lot and wanted this feature. i guess s8+ for canada and OP3T for travel :/

    • Bruce Wayne

      Why? Just keep your OP3T. That’s some serious money you will be blowing

    I really, really wish Canada had gotten the Exynos version of the phone, which has a massively better DAC implementation – Qualcomm’s integrated crap vs. Wolfson / Cirrus Logic DAC.

    Why is it so hard for these manufacturers to understand that audio is important?