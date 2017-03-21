News
Class action lawsuit launched over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

Mar 21, 2017

12:01 PM EDT

36 comments

LG G4 bootloop lawsuit

Reports indicate that customers are launching a class action suit against LG for complications with the G4 and the V10.

According to the suit, which was launched in a California federal court, owners claim that a bootloop issue “renders the phones inoperable and unfit for any use.” 

Complaints about the G4 began cropping up on social media in January of 2016. While complaints about the V10 weren’t as robust, the device attracted its fair share of grievances as well.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that replacement G4 devices experienced the same issues with freezing and a bootloop defect. For those that are unfamiliar with these concerns, a bootloop defect refers to a device that can’t launch Android properly. Some users claim that the device would go black upon completing the process, and would then begin booting up all over again.

A year ago, LG acknowledged the complaints about the G4 and blamed “loose contact between components” for the complications. LG then began to issue replacement phones which exhibited similar defects to the originals.

The lawsuit recognizes this, and claims that LG continued to manufacture phones with a bootloop defect:

“Despite this admission, LG did not undertake a recall or offer an adequate remedy to consumers who purchased the LG G4 phone. LG instead replaced LG G4s that failed within the one-year warranty period with phones that had the same defect. And LG refused to provide any remedy to purchasers of LG G4s that failed outside the warranty period because of the bootloop defect.”

The V10 suit appears similar, with complainants claiming that the V10’s hardware closely resembles the G4, which eventually produced the same bootloop effect that was found in the G4.

The suit argues that due to pre-release testing of its devices, LG should have been reasonable aware of the complications with the LG G4 and the V10 prior to bringing it to market.

After several recognitions of the defect by both consumers and network providers, LG continued to manufacture the devices.

Source: United States District Court Central District of California Western Division

Comments

  • Dimitri

    This is why i wouldn’t go with LG. Reading most issues with the G4 and V10 has pushed me away from getting a LG product. LG Electronics has some amazing tvs and fridges but when it comes to their phone’s, they have issues with software and hardware.

    • Kitty Burgers

      Why? Because of one issue like this? I have a G4 and haven’t experienced any issues of this sort whatsoever. So, at some point, LG must have gotten their act together and found the defective chipset. Everything I’ve heard about the new G6 seems to be good news as well. There will always be some defective batches of units.

    • Dimitri

      I have the G4 (back up phone). The boot issues happened twice and had to get LG Electronics to repair it twice but it wasn’t easy. I had to go through so much with managers and reps to even repair it both times. Then the issue of extreme lag while typing and battery issues.

      This won’t be the same as others with a G4 but half of the users with the G4 are experiencing this.

      From the reports that MS said, the camera of the G6 isn’t that great and I rather wait until LG makes devices that won’t have bootlop issues or lag issues until I go back to them for a cellphone. My OLED tv is great and has no issues but with cellphones idk anymore. That’s my opinion of how LG is. Just like many that have the issues with the V10 and G4 that don’t want LG devices again. Again some may not have issues so they won’t understand what the ones with issues are going through.

    • Hys D. Luffy

      the lg g6 cameras use 2 sony cameras that are pretty darn praised in the industry.

      the g6 wont have any issues as its a curical key phone for LG. Its a make or break phone for them and their quality control increased dramatically.

    • Dimitri

      After reading what MS wrote it calls the camera a disappointment at some point. Needless to say I rather see more reviews and see if indeed it won’t have issues like the G4. That’s all.

    • Beebs

      It pays to wait. LG phones depreciate faster than others for good reason.

    • Alex

      I guess you’re lucky. I have an LG4, my wife too (well, she had it). We got it at the same time. After 4 months, her LG4 started bootlooping and she had it replaced, a month later it bootlooped again. 2 months later, mine bootlooped. Videotron replaced it for a refurb one that I hope won’t bootloop before the end of my contract. It just sucks because I always sell my phone at the end of my contracts and get a good amount of money. There is no way I’m getting money for this one, at least not as much as for my previous phones.

    • Robert

      Well give it time I’m sure your G4 will have an issue. Mine went 20 months with out a problem then out of the blue, re-boot loop. Been told over and over by everyone I have contacted at LG and Verizon that it will cost me to get it repaired. No sense throwing good money after bad since they don’t seem to last long even after the repair. They can take their
      G6 and shove it. No more LG phones for me.

    • Beebs

      More importantly, LG customer service is terrible and they don’t update their phones. LG lied that G4 can’t be updated to Nougat, but the LG built Nexus 5X, which has the same processor as the G4, was updated to Nougat. It is only under extreme public pressure that LG relented, but the update to Nougat probably won’t happen until the end of this year. Bottom line LG can’t be trusted

    • Dimitri

      LG Customer Service has its moments but with me they have been really bad. Being blamed for the bootlop, taking months to fix it, having to do all their work instead if sending it into repair for the second time. Reps don’t understand English sometimes and speak without knowing. Then LG as u said said that the G4 can’t handle Nougat but we all know it can. Just going to lag unless they remove their own useless apps.

    • Rich Rogers

      I’m running an lg g3 d850 running 7.1.1 nougat lol g4 can’t handle it? My g3 flies and has 12 hours battery life with moderate use lg is fulla shyt

    • Dimitri

      Ask LG Electronics that lol. They are claiming it doesn’t run it yet we know it does. Most likely due to them wanting more sells on the new devices so that’s why.

  • Portaljacker

    What about the Nexus 5x? The phone is based on those models and has the exact same issue.

    • Yup, just experienced this issue myself last month. :-/

  • Ali F.

    I don’t know about that. I used a LG G4 for a year without a glitch. My son has been using it for 2 years and it is water damaged, yes, he dropped it in the river and it soaked for 2 hours before we found it. My two friends are still using LG G4 for 2 years now, nothing at all.

    • Dimitri

      Again not everyone will have the same issues. The ones that have the issues provided all the proof in videos and even LG confirmed this is a issue and started fixing devices with the issues. Regardless not everyone will get the same issues. Some may have different symptoms meanwhile others have nothing and others have this issue.

    • Ali F.

      I guess I was double lucky with a water damaged LG G4.

    • Dimitri

      Indeed. Believe me water damage compared to this isn’t anything. The bootlop wouldn’t load the system and OS. U basically had a paperweight.

    • Ali F.

      I know, I have a Nexus 5 that is stuck into a bootloop. I repair cellphones and has been doing this for years (software and hardware). This Nexus 5 beat me, I could not make it work. So I use it for parts 🙂

  • Sak Hus

    burned already by LG’s atrocious support for their phones. I bought the Optimus 3D flagship 3D model and it was so buggy. It took 7 months for LG to come up with the OS upgrade which was already current when the model was launched. Phone freezing, rebooting many issues plagued the handset and then 9 months later they stopped all support and launched another model. I’ll never recommend or purchase lg mobile.

  • Whome

    It happened to mine a month before the warranty was up. So far so good with the second one. Still not sure which phone to get once my contract is up next year.

  • Felix

    Also had this problem. Replaced under warranty. Have since broke the screen and moved onto an s7 edge. Miss the g4 though

  • Tysl332

    I had mine for a year then got the boot loop, so this article States that LG never issued a recall? When I was on chat with a support agent he said that they did have a recall, then I said I never read about any recalls… I got mine replaced still works fine but if it has the boot loop issue again, I may not get the upcoming G6 then as much as I’d like to, If the V10 has had the same issue, then it’s not really a lose contact as they say it is , I think it’s over heating because that phone gets really hot then frying one of the components, bootloops could mean the processor is over heating or is burnt out so it’s clearly a temperature flaw on the phones.

  • Jasmin Bouchard

    I’ve called LG Canada support using the phone number on their website and they acknowledge the problem and ask you to call 18005539169 for a no fee repair even out of warranty.

    • Jasman Jaura

      I sent it to lg for repair after 6 months it started same issue

  • Bryan Haiser

    This is exactly what happened to my LG G3 phone nobody knew why it was two weeks after my warranty ran out they said I must have got moisture in it so I got screwed This is BS I’m so pissed. If anyone knows how to contact someone about this please leave information thank you

  • Norm Osgood

    So how is the G5? Anybody know of issues with this phone? I bought one in Dec. not knowing about the bootloop issue.

  • Joshua Smith

    I had the LG g4 and when mine failed it was after the one year mark AT&T told me that there was nothing they or LG would do that I just needed to buy a new phone I shouldn’t have had to buy a new phone

    • Paul

      I was advised by the LG rep here in Canada it was 21 months of coverage for the bootloop issue. Not sure if the same elsewhere in the world, but I would be shocked were it not.
      Best of luck getting it solved!

  • Christine Rogacki

    Do you need to do anything to be included in this lawsuit? My husband and I have both problems.

  • RosehipCaper

    LG NEEDS TO BE SLAPPED HARD!, Have 2 G4, One has already been repaired for Boot Loop, Now my other one did it End of February, Called them explained Boot Loop and advised that the screen is cracked No Problem, was issued a RMA from LG, Sent to Future-Tel, They no longer deal with All Teck-Neek. WHAT A NIGHTMARE I am going through. After about a week received a Invoice From Future-Tel saying it would cost me $655.49 to Repair…….WHAT!, Called LG, I must have called them over 10 times and been assured not to worry they would contact Future-Tel and was Issued another APN/RMA.

    Got a call yesterday from another “Customer Service Rep” telling me that the phone has replacement parts in it and THEY WILL NOT REPAIR IT, Want me to Pay $149.99 now . The phone was previously repaired BY LG for a unrelated problem, so YES there are replacement parts!!!, and I replaced my screen, From a Authorized Mobile repair centre THAT I HAVE USED MANY TIMES FOR MANY DIFFERENT COMPANY PRODUCTS,with “Genuine”Lg Screen. because it was cracked and If I would have sent it in like that I was told after the fact that it would have not been repaired with out paying, This I already know from experience. As well it is a business phone so I need to get it back in service ASAP so I expected to get it back repaired ready to go.

    None of this HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE BOOT LOOP!!!. SO MUCH FOR THE FREE REPAIR FOR Boot Loop’s, I am now emailing “carlo.berardinucci” and trying to track down Michael Lombardo, In the Canadian Head Office. This is NUTS!!. If they choose to not fix my phone Because of this reason or make up another one I am Taking them to Small Clams With out a DOUBT,

    I have dealt with Multiple Companies as I have been in the Tech Field for Over 20 years and I HAVE NEVER BEEN TREATED LIKE THIS!. WE ALL NEED TO COLLECTIVELY BAND TOGETHER AND LAUNCH A CANADIAN CLASS ACTION IF we can’t get access to the American Class Action.

    LG LISTEN UP In Today’s Highly Competitive and Flooded Mobile Market, EVERY CONSUMER DOLLAR COUNTS MORE THEN EVER!, By Treating your customers like S^!T, You will Be out of the Mobile Market MUCH SOONER then LATER!!!. EVERYONE NEEDS TO HIT SOCIAL MEDIA AND SLAM THESE PRICKS!. UNBELIEVABLE!

  • Paul

    I’ve had my G4 for approximately 18 months…. And then the bootloop started. After reading about people’s problems literally around the world, I wasn’t too hopeful of a quick or easy resolution to the problem. I steeled myself, and called. No word of exaggeration, I was on hold for 2ish minutes, spoke to a rep who needed to pass me along to a mobile specialist, 20 more seconds and I was explaining the problem, and in less that 5 minutes I had a return authorization with a prepaid Purolator waybill ready to send off my phone. I cannot yet testify how long this will take, or anything else, but the rep was knowledgeable about the problem, explained that at first they didn’t have a handle on the cause, so many folks experienced recurring problems. But now, they have the proper solution to solve this issue. So 18 months old, and they’re taking care of me thus far. I couldn’t ask more of the Canadian reps (other than offer me a G6 or V20 as a complimentary replacement lol).

    I shall update this as needed down the road.

  • smotard

    I sent a message online from LG Canada’s website explaining the problem and mentioned bootloop. In less than 24 hours, I had a response with details on how to send the phone into LG with a Purolator Account Number (no charge). It did indicate that if the phone was over 21 months old from date of manufacturer, there would be a $35 inspection fee and repair costs would not be covered. I sent the phone the next day. 2 days later and I have a slip at my door for a Purolator pickup. I have yet to see what I have been sent (my oldphone repaired, a new G4, a refurb G4, a G5, a G6, or my old bricked phone with a “you’re out of luck” note, ….) We’ll see tomorrow when I pick up the package! Although the customer service was quick, I’m not holding my breathe on resolution 🙁

  • sid1

    About two weeks ago I’ve called the LG Canada’s support line. I told them about the boot-loop issue I was having with the phone. I was asked for the IMEI number from the mobile phone & to my surprise (considering I had the phone for 16+ months) they said that the phone was covered. I was given pretty vague packing instructions via. e-mail to send the phone to “Futuretel” via. Purolator. It took exactly a week from the time I’ve sent the phone in & when I received it back.

    In short, the phone’s main-board was replaced. After using it for around 5 days the phone is rock solid (so far).

  • Irving Smith

    I’m surprised at all the comments that say LG Canada took care of their defective G4s, my experience with them was horrible. Mine died after about 18 months of usage and the rep told me that I was not eligible for free repair based on my IMEI # but I could pay them $150 to fix it (plus parts he said!). Not only that, he insisted that my using the phone somehow caused it to burn out and that the phone just couldn’t handle my excessive usage (his words!)! I was only using google maps the day the phone died so I find it laughable that that would overwhelm the phone. I guess the lesson here is just never buy phones from LG, they simply can’t handle daily use!