New leaked video shows Galaxy S8 Samsung Experience UI in action

Mar 21, 2017

11:16 AM EDT

13 comments

Samsung TouchWiz UI

After countless hardware-related leaks, at the start of March Samsung fans got their first look at the S8’s user interface courtesy of several leaked screenshots.

Now a new video, via SlashLeaks, briefly shows the user interface in action. We don’t get an extended look at the interface, but what we do see still shows Samsung has come a long way since the dark days of TouchWiz.

What do you think of Samsung’s new user interface? Tell us in the comment section.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S8 on March 29th at a special event in New York. MobileSyrup will be on the ground to bring you the company’s latest announcements.

Source: YouTube Via: The Next Web

Comments

  • Jesse

    I haven’t had a galaxy since the Galaxy S2 LTE. But damn I’m liking this one… same with the LG G6.

    • Garrett Cooper

      My last one was an S4, which had a hardware issue with the SIM slot. Before that was an S3 for a month that didn’t give me any issues. Prior to that was an S2 which was a train wreck with hardware and software issues that made it practically unusable.

      BUT I need a new phone, and I’m not really sold on the G6, and don’t want to wait for a Pixel 2. Thought I’d never get another Samsung, but I just might depending on what the pricing on this one is.

  • Dimitri

    That’s clean! I’ll be putting Nova Launcher on it with Stealth icons anyways but it looks ten times Better then touchwiz!

  • It looks similar to the current UI? Is there a run down of the differences anywhere?

  • Hys D. Luffy

    if this had a flat screen id go with it. but instead. LG g6 for me.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Will probably buy this phone but I am also wide open for anything else that mite best it.

    My contract is up soon >> want the best Android phone I can buy.

    • 1messager

      met too! ^^

    • Garrett Cooper

      Same here. My Z5 dies from water damage, and my HTC M8 backup just isn’t cutting it. I don’t think I can wait till the Pixel 2 comes out so I’m really stuck with the S8 or G6. I’m sure the S8 is going to be pretty expensive too :(. Could go with an S7, but can’t see locking in for 2 years with a phone that’s already a year old.

    • thereasoner

      I was just going to say that the Pixel 2 will probably be a great choice but you’d have to wait. Otherwise, there’s the G4 but LG?, not a fan of their UI in the past. The HTC 11 might not be that far off and it has the potential to be fantastic but HTC always seems to find a way to disappoint.

      I’m thinking that the new S8 models are going to do very well for Samsung both because they’re great phones and also because nothing as good or bettersy not be available until the Pixel 2 drops later this year.

    • Garrett Cooper

      LG is ok, I had a G2 which was amazing at the time. The G6 would have to be priced quite aggressively, because it doesn’t really do it for me. HTC is alright, but not sure if I’d lock in for one.

      I’d agree, the S8 looks, on paper, as the best option for a phone this spring. I’m just concerned as to what the price is going to be. I’m guessing $299 on contract.

  • C.M.

    I do like the look of the phone, I am just worried that as a left handed individual that the fingerprint scanner may become an inconvenience since I generally hold my phone in my left had.

    • thereasoner

      Just use a case with seperate cut outs for the camera and sensors, that should help a great deal avoiding smudging the camera lens. Otherwise, I’m sure that you’d get used to it.

