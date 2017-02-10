Rogers expands low-cost internet program to 15,000 households in Ottawa

Rogers is bringing its $9.99 CAD Connect for Success internet program to approximately 15,000 new subsidized households in Ottawa.
The carrier announced on February 10th that Connect for Success is now available to about 32,000 individuals living in Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), the second largest social housing provider in Ontario.
The expansion comes as part of Rogers’ April 2016 pledge to expand Connect for Success to 150,000 households across its cable footprint in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
“Access to the internet has become a necessary basic service in the 21st century. For children, internet access can mean keeping up with peers, for students it offers the opportunity to research from home, and for the majority the internet is a library and a primary source of information,” said Mathieu Fleury, Ottawa City Councillor and chair of OCH’s board of directors in a press statement.
“This collaboration removes barriers for low-income tenants by providing affordable access to information and opportunities. I applaud both Rogers and OCH for working together to find a solution for our tenants.”
Connect for Success launched in 2013 and has since spread to over 135 non-profit housing providers in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. So far, the company reports, 13,000 Canadian households have signed up for the program — up 2,000 from the company’s approximation just under a year ago in April 2016.
Connect for Success internet provides speeds of 10Mbps download and 1Mbps upload with a 30GB data cap. It requires no contract or credit check. The program offers a significant discount from Rogers’ lowest in-market internet plan, Internet 5, which provides 5Mbps download, 1Mbps upload speeds for $24.99 per month (plus $8 modem rental).
Telus recently debuted a similar internet program called Internet for Good in Alberta. The program provides $9.95 internet service to single parent families receiving financial support through the Alberta Works Income Support and Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped programs.
