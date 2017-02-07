Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out on the ZTE Axon 7

Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to the ZTE Axon 7.
Included in Nougat is the ability to run two apps on the same screen, along with improved battery life and access to a new set of emoji.
- As well, there is an enhanced auto-focus for the camera, an updated security patch, Hiya Caller ID and blocking added to the default dialer, among other performance improvements.
Google also announced that its Daydream View VR headset will now be supported on Axon 7 devices.
The Axon 7 Mini can be purchased outright in Canada for $399 CAD and the Axon 7 comes in at $520.
Thanks Mister
Comments