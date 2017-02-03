Google and Telus confirm Pixel production has not ceased

An alarming email sent out by Telus corporate reseller Mobileaxs stating Google had ceased production on the Google Pixel has been rebuffed as incorrect by both Telus and Google.
MobileSyrup received comment from Google stating that the device had not gone out of production, but that stock had run out for the Pixel XL, stating: “We’re really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada. Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We’re working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped.”
Telus also confirmed to MobileSyrup that the email sent out was inaccurate and noted that a longer statement would be made once the company had investigated the situation further.
The screenshot of the Mobileaxs email was originally posted to Reddit. It read: “Please be advised that we have received notice today that Google will be ceasing production of their Google Pixel line and we will not be receiving further inventory of this phone.”
The post was subsequently backed up by another customer and upvoted over 100 times. Mobileaxs is a corporate dealer of Telus products and services, but is not directly owned by Telus. Its site shows three locations in Toronto, Ontario.
Meanwhile, Telus has removed the Pixel XL from its site, aligning with Google’s report that it is currently out of stock. MobileSyrup has requested further information on the status of the Pixel XL from the carrier and will update this story when it is provided.
Update February 3rd — Telus has provided further comment to MobileSyrup.
“We’re working with Google to restock inventory across our retail channels as quickly as we can. Google has confirmed that production of the Pixel and the Pixel XL has not stopped. We are in the process of updating our retail channels to ensure our customers have the latest information about their Google Pixel orders.”
The carried added that as soon as the Pixel XL is restocked, the page will go live again.
