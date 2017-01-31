Microsoft joins Amazon and Expedia in Trump immigration ban lawsuit

Microsoft has announced that it’s working with the Washington state government on a lawsuit related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
The online retailer follows Amazon and Expedia in support of the complaint, which argues that the President’s recent executive order is unconstitutional. The lawsuit asks a federal court to overturn the executive order.
All three companies are based in Seattle, Washington.
“To our employees in the U.S. and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon’s resources are behind you,” said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in an e-mail to internal staff.
Bezos goes on to say that the company is looking into other legal options as well.
In Canada, meanwhile, BlackBerry, as well as other members of the tech community, have publicly challenged the immigration ban. Other tech executives, ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, have also spoken out against the executive order.
Via: The Verge
