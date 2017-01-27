In a trademark application with the EU’s European Agency for Intellectual Property, Samsung has staked claim to “Gear Fit Pro,” suggesting that the company may be working on a new fitness wearable.
Based on the filing, it’s unclear what features the device will include. Presumably it will be a more high-end version of the company’s existing Gear Fit 2 wearable. However, that device already includes premium features like GPS, heart rate tracking and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.
SamMobile suggests the wearable may tie into the Samsung’s Simband health platform, and integrate more advanced sensors to track things like oxygen level and body temperature — though again that’s not clear from the filing.
Via: SamMobile
Comments