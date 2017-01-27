The game designer who inspired countless imitators is back with his latest game.
The oddly titled Ninja Spinki Challenges!!, available to download on iOS and Android, is the newest game from Doug Nguyen, the creator of Flappy Bird.
The game puts players in the shoes of a ninja-in-training, with six different mini-games there to test their ability to dodge a variety of dangerous objects.
Like Flappy Bird before it, Nguyen’s latest requires precise control, quick reflexes and an endless reservoir of patience. In short, it’s sure to leave some players frustrated. However, before you dismiss the game, take a look at its early user reviews: the game currently holds a 4.7 star rating on Google’s app marketplace.
Ninja Spinki Challenges Includes other Flappy Bird hallmarks. One that most people won’t be happy to see back is the business model. Ninja Challenges is free to download and play, but players will need to sit through a lengthy video ad each time you want to continue playing after your ninja takes an untimely shuriken to the face.
We’ll have to wait and see if Nguyen’s latest becomes anywhere near as popular as its predecessor. If you’re still rocking a Lollipop device, you can play his original claim to fame without even visiting the Google Play store.
Source: iTunes App Store, Google Play Via: Engadget
Comments
Pingback: Ninja Spinki Challenges is the latest game from game from Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()