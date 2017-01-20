Sony’s PSVR now supports 360-degree YouTube videos

While PlayStation VR owners have been able to watch video content via streaming apps like Netflix since the headset’s launch this past October, it’s only starting today that those same users can check out 360-degree YouTube videos on the new peripheral.
That’s because Sony today announced that the PSVR now properly supports YouTube’s expanding library of 360-degree video.
Sony has been testing the functionality since December when the company pushed an update to allow some PSVR owners to view 360-degree content on YouTube. However, it was evident at the time that support for the video format on Sony’s VR platform was still in its early stages, as the quality of videos was suboptimal. YouTube capped videos to 1080p, and each one had to be stretched to accommodate the headset’s 100-degree field of view.
Going forward, however, PSVR owners can enjoy that content as it was meant to be enjoyed. Good thing too because while PSVR had a successful launch, the platform has yet to get its killer app.
